Red Bull driver Max Verstappen slammed Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's comments regarding Carlos Sainz's accident in the FP1 at the Las Vegas GP.

The Spanish driver had to stop the car on track after he ran over a drain cover which destroyed his underbody floor and power unit after just nine minutes of running in the FP1 session. Fans on social media criticized F1 for not doing their due diligence when approving the track.

However, Wolff passionately shut down a reporter in the press conference when asked about it and said:

"It's completely ridiculous, completely ridiculous! FP1, how can you even dare try to talk bad about an event that sets new standards, new standards to everything? And then you're speaking about a fucking drain cover that's been undone, that has happened before. That's nothing. It's FP1."

While speaking with ViaPlay, Max Verstappen replied to Wolff's comments and claimed that the Austrian would not have reacted this way had it been one of his cars, adding:

"That is of course, true, that it has happened before but you are supposed to learn from that. You know that when you go to street circuits such things cause problems. So you should be prepared for that. And I think if this was his car, he would have spoken differently. But I don't expect anything less from him."

Red Bull Team Boss defends Max Verstappen regarding his comments towards the Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen has been quite critical of F1's handling of the Las Vegas GP as he termed it as '99% show and 1% racing'. While speaking with Sky Sports, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner defended the three-time world champion and said:

“What you’ve got to understand is that Max is a racing driver. He hates all the pomp and bulls*** that go with being a Formula 1 driver. He just wants to drive the car. He doesn’t crave fame or adulation or anything like that.

“And I think that he’s just a bit uncomfortable with, if you like, the showbiz element that’s introduced to this race.”

It is highly unlikely that Max Verstappen's opinion about the Las Vegas GP weekend will change after the race is over. F1 fans too are in agreement with Verstappen regarding the event as they have also not been too keen on how F1 has promoted the event.