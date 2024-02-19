“I don't expect Sergio Perez to survive until the end of this year”: F1 pundit predicts Red Bull driver to struggle in 2024

Formula E driver and F1 pundit Robin Frijns feels Sergio Perez will once again struggle in the 2024 F1 season and can even be replaced before the season ends.

In a piece published by formule1.nl, Frijns blatantly stated that he does not think Checo will be able to meet Red Bull's standards in 2024. The Dutch driver feels that the Austrian-British team can bring in Daniel Ricciardo mid-season if the Mexican keeps messing up on race weekends.

"I don't expect Perez to survive until the end of this year," he said:

In the 2023 F1 season, Sergio Perez was under immense pressure from the team and fans, mainly because he was getting dominated by his teammate, Max Verstappen. Out of 22 races, 19 were won by Verstappen, and two were won by Perez.

Though Red Bull's senior management has stated time and again that Checo is very much a part of the team, they have a reputation for switching drivers mid-season if they underperform. He will be under the radar in 2024 since Daniel Ricciardo and other drivers will be eyeing his seat.

Ricciardo is currently racing for Visa CashApp RB, Red Bull's B team on the grid, and he is one of the top candidates to replace Perez in the near future.

Sergio Perez shares how he is preparing for the 2024 F1 season and his future with Red Bull

Sergio Perez recently spoke about how he was going to approach the 2024 F1 season and try to challenge his Red Bull teammate and defending world champion, Max Verstappen.

Checo said that he will be focusing on getting the most out of the first few races, rather than thinking of the entire season at once. He claims that he feels happy to stay in a great team such as Red Bull and ideally wants to continue his career with them.

"No, the start of the season will be really busy. So it’s just focusing on the first races. I don’t think that I’m setting timelines for now. I am just focusing on the first five races, to get the most out of them. It would take energy out of me. I don’t want distractions. I’m in a great team. We will see what the future holds. I am fully focused on the start of the season. Ideally, I will carry on for more years in this team", Sergio Perez said, via crash.net.

Expand Tweet

As of now, the 34-year-old Mexican current contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2024 season, which can open a lot of doors for him and the team.