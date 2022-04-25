"I didn't expect something like this" - Max Verstappen pleased with Red Bull's efforts across 2022 F1 Imola GP weekend

Max Verstappen is satisfied with Red Bull's efforts at the Imola GP this weekend. The Dutchman believes the team had a good build-up to the race and were able to score the valuable points they needed.

The 24-year-old claimed his second victory of the season and the first grand slam of the campaign, claiming pole, position, and a race win on the Italian circuit.

Speaking after the race in the media pen, Verstappen said:

"Coming into the weekend I didn’t expect something like this but as a team I think we executed everything very well. And thats always very hard to do at such an intense weekend with the sprint qualifying as well. But yeah very pleased."

The reigning champion believes the improved performance, correct strategy calls with the tire changes, and the overall result made the Imola GP weekend a rewarding one.

However, he believes the team will have to continue to build on the momentum, even though they are back on track in terms of performance.

Verstappen said:

"Of course scored the maximum amount of points, also how the whole race went, from the start to the right calls with the tyres and also the 1-2 at the end. Super happy, a lot of points scored, we also needed the points. So we look like we are a bit more back on track, but yeah need to try and keep this going."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Winning here today caps off a perfect weekend for us. Very happy with the performance from the car and the team this weekend, so thank you to



YES BOYS 🔥Winning here today caps off a perfect weekend for us. Very happy with the performance from the car and the team this weekend, so thank you to @redbullracing for that. Good to see @SChecoPerez coming in second, let's build on this #ImolaGP

Max Verstappen says the team car's reliability was better at the Imola GP weekend

After suffering two retirements in the first three races, the Red Bull F1 team had a rewarding weekend. The reliability concerns of their car seem to have faded at the Imola GP.

Max Verstappen revealed that their car felt better but admitted that it could have been due to the track and weather.

Overall, Verstappen felt the reliability of the car had improved, which contributed to their trouble-free weekend.

Upon being asked about the reliability concerns, the Red Bull champion said:

“It looked good, I think we did have a good feeling with the car but you know every race track is different, and also the weather now made it a lot more complicated. So when we go to Miami, completely new circuit, a lot of question marks. But we can enjoy this Sunday for now.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing
A 𝗠𝗔𝗫imum haul 🦁 34 points in one weekend

The current result has helped Red Bull and Max Verstappen close the gap on Ferrari and Charles Leclerc in the driver’s and constructor’s championship.

The Dutchman trails the Monegasque driver by 26 points and is second in the driver’s standings. Meanwhile, Red Bull are 11 points behind Ferrari in the constructor’s standings.

The Red Bull driver alone scored 34 points across the entire weekend.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh