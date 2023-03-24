If there was something more controversial in Sebastian Vettel's racing career than the 'Multi 21' incident, it was the words he said in the week following the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2013.

March 24, 2023, marks ten years of the infamous incident between the Red Bull lineup in 2013. During round two of the season, Vettel was following his teammate on P2 when he was asked to follow multi 21; to not overtake Mark Webber (his teammate). However, with 13 laps remaining, the German disobeyed the orders and attacked his teammate, eventually snatching the win from Webber.

That ruined the relationship between the drivers, who had been the key reason for the team's three most successful years in a row. The next week in Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, Vettel saw in a swarm of reporters trying to ask him about the incident of the previous week. Vettel had little remorse for what he had done and uttered his famous words (on not following orders and overtaking Webber).

"I don't like to talk ill of other people. It's not my style. I think I said enough. The bottom line is that I was racing, I was faster, I passed him, I won."

These words would go on to ring the years of fans till today. The 'multi-21' incident has been one of the most controversial ones in the history of the sport and continues to.

Sebastian Vettel felt Webber did not deserve victory in Malaysia

During the Chinese GP of 2013, Sebastian Vettel was the centre of attraction. While talking about the incident that took place between him and his teammate at the previous race, he said that he wasn't able to understand the order at once.

He said that if he would have understood what the team wanted him to do, he would have 'thought about it.' As good as it sounds, though, Vettel added that he would have still done the same thing, as Webber 'didn't deserve' the victory:

"And I think I would have thought about it and probably done the same thing because Mark doesn't deserve that (the victory)."

What Sebastian Vettel did that day was thought to be a payback for what happened between the teammates during the Brazilian GP in 2012. The relationship between the two drivers remained tense for a very long time.

