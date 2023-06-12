“I don't feel any efficiency from braking”: Yuki Tsunoda reckons 2022’s issues with Pierre Gasly hindering AlphaTauri’s progress

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda mentioned that he was facing the same brake efficiency issues as Pierre Gasly did last season.

In the 2022 season, the AT03 was very unpredictable in their braking which caused their drivers to lock up the tires very often. Tsunoda mentioned that he did not really face the problem last season as Pierre Gasly but the issue has carried forward this season.

Speaking to Autosport.com, Tsunoda said:

"The brake issues we have are from probably last year. It happened more often towards Pierre rather than me. But this happens to me more [this season]. Literally, I don't feel any efficiency from braking. It just doesn't warm up, doesn't feel any efficiency so you cannot push as much as I want to in the rain conditions."

“Obviously, that makes the tires colder, it just goes worse and worse. [In Monaco] I had [problems] from FP1, which also affected my qualifying performance as well. It's a bit of a shame because I have to do extra build-up compared to other competitors just to warm the brakes, which is a bit unnecessary.”

Pierre Gasly optimistic about Alpine's performance in the 2023 season

The French driver joined the Alpine F1 team at the beginning of the 2023 season after parting from AlphaTauri.

In his column for F1.com, Pierre Gasly mentioned that he was optimistic that the car has the pace and speed necessary to fight against the front runners. He wrote:

"The good news on this is the fact the Alpine car has the speed and the potential. Other than the runaway leaders Red Bull, it’s a fight between Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and ourselves."

"As we’ve seen, there’s a big difference between qualifying and race results across these teams, and in each race, there is some variety. Right now, we are at the back of this pack, but with the ability to throw our name into the ring – as we showed in Monaco and at times in Spain."

Gasly continued:

"Finding consistency will be key to reaching our goals and really competing with these teams. There have been far too many races where I have the speed but without the end result to show for it; Australia, Monaco, and Spain spring to mind, and we are working with the team to fix some minor details, execute better weekends, and do a more complete job."

"That’s the reason why I’m feeling confident and satisfied right now. I know the ingredients are there, we just have to mix them the right way!

Hopefully, like his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly will also have an opportunity to get on the podium in 2023.

