“I feel more emotionally controlled compared to last few years”: Yuki Tsunoda on what has helped improve his consistency this season (Exclusive)

Yuki Tsunoda believes that self-control has been a major factor in improving his performances at RB. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Monaco, the Japanese driver felt an improved state of mind has resulted in more consistent performances.

In 2022 and 2023, Yuki Tsunoda had fairly inconsistent seasons, with emotional outbursts on the team radio becoming a frequent occurrence when the performance did not come in. However, his start to the 2024 season has been exceptional. The 22-year-old has shown patience and calmness, delivering performances that have Daniel Ricciardo worried.

Beating an eight-time Grand Prix winner is not everybody’s cup of tea, but there has definitely been progress in Yuki Tsunoda’s form this season. He has outscored his more experienced teammate by ten points in seven races and has done the heavy lifting for the team. His only races without a points finish were in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and when he was ousted from the Chinese GP by Kevin Magnussen, which resulted in a retirement.

In his fourth year at RB, Yuki Tsunoda reckons that self-control and improvement on the mental side have led to consistent performances. He feels the improved mental state has translated into quicker lap times. Compared to last year, he now feels more comfortable with the car and has been able to display that with his results.

Asked by Sportskeeda what has clicked for him this year that didn’t before, Yuki Tsunoda replied:

“I think yeah I don’t know. For sure I feel comfortable in the car and the team since last year, I would say throughout the year. What made me a better driver this year probably as a consistency was probably the self control-ness that I improved, tried to improve since the first race. So far its going well, I feel more controlled emotionally compared to last three years while I am driving. It gives me for sure more consistency and less easy to lose my control, lose my emotion, focus as well. So I think that for sure affects a lot in each session and that in the end counts overall as a big one in the end. I think self control is for sure a big one.”

Yuki Tsunoda believes living in Faenza helped a lot with driver development

Yuki Tsunoda said that living in Faenza was a result of former team principal Franz Tost insisting on the move. He felt moving to the team’s base changed his lifestyle to a Formula 1 driver’s lifestyle, which was not the case when he left UK in his first year. The retired Austrian had moved the Japanese driver to Italy to discipline his fitness and lifestyle, which is critical in terms of performance and driver development.

Sharing that Tost controlled his lifestyle in Faenza, Yuki Tsunoda feels that it was a good decision to move. He said that it changed him as a driver in terms of discipline and as an individual. At the moment, he enjoys the quiet surroundings of the small Italian town, where he is often seen mixing with locals and hanging out at the bistros. One of the instances he feels is convenient is when he can go to the simulator at the factory nearby and work with the team closely.

Asked by Sportskeeeda if the move to Faenza helped him develop as a driver, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“After I moved to Faenza, initially also it helped. The lifestyle I had in the UK was very far away from the ideal lifestyle which you should have minimum level as a Formula 1 driver. Franz forced me to move to Faenza and he kind of controlled my lifestyle and everything, which I needed. Especially, having a necessarily big change to change as a driver. But now, after moving to Faenza, I love the city I mean also love Italy as well. It is more enjoyable, I would say for me in Faenza.”

On carrying out simulator work more easily between races at the Faenza factory base after Miami, he said:

“Sim work. Not everyday, hope not. I did a couple, one in the UK and one in the factory. So kind of did preparation, but more like helping with development as well with the simulator.”

With an exceptionally good lap time around the Imola circuit, Yuki Tsunoda is supposed to have carried out simulator work in the UK and at their factory in Faenza. He claimed that the simulator closely is one of the advantages, something his teammates haven’t necessarily had. Currently, the young RB driver has scored the maximum total of 15 points for his team, placing him tenth in the drivers standings.