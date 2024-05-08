"I feel like Lewis Hamilton has hands": $80,000,000 pro wrestler picks 7x F1 champion and Charles Leclerc to face off in a boxing ring

Professional wrestling and internet celebrity Jake Paul recently named Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as two F1 drivers who he would want to see wrestle with each other.

The 2024 F1 Miami GP was a massive spectacle that hosted many celebrities from the US. One of them was Jake Paul, an American YouTuber and professional boxer. He started his career as a Vine creator and transitioned to YouTube. His wrestling career started in 2018 and continues today.

According to celebritynetworth.com, his current net worth is around $80,000,000, which particularly skyrocketed when he started wrestling on a professional level.

At the Miami GP, Jake Paul was with Ferrari and was wearing the special blue shirt that was part of the team's special livery for the race.

TSN's official Instagram channel posted a video of Jake Paul being interviewed at the Miami GP, where he was asked which two drivers he would want to see wrestle with each other. At first, he laughed hard and then stated how Hamilton might be able to beat every driver on the grid. While thinking about Hamilton's opponents, he mentioned Charles Leclerc and even Max Verstappen.

"I feel like Lewis Hamilton has hands. I feel like Lewis would beat everyone down. Maybe Charles, maybe Max. Charles might be able to fight, to be honest," Jake Paul said.

Lewis Hamilton on taking part in Puma's promotional Lucha Libre fight in 2015

Lewis Hamilton has not been a regular at professional wrestling or boxing matches, but he was once seen in a friendly wrestling match with Mexico's professional wrestler Mistico. Back in 2015, Puma hosted a special event ahead of the Mexico GP, where Hamilton was called into the ring to have a light wrestling match.

After the event, the Mercedes star said (via Sportskeeda):

“I’ve seen this on TV, in movies, but to actually be there and be in the ring is really cool. They were talking about just doing a very simple maneuver but I wanted to really do it. Hopefully, you were kind of impressed by my wrestling moves. Maybe when I retire, I’ll come back.”

Coming back to his F1 career, Lewis Hamilton currently stands in ninth place in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with only 27 points.