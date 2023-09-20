“I feel that there is no reason to lose the seat”: Yuki Tsunoda confident of signing F1 contract extension with AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda is currently in a three-way tussle for the two seats at AlphaTauri next year, as Daniel Ricciardo's arrival and Liam Lawson's stellar performances have made both of them viable options for the Italian team.

Despite Ricciardo's short stint with AlphaTauri, he is considered to be the favorite among the trio to continue driving next year. Hence the fight for the second seat narrows down between Tsunoda and Lawson, with various sources suggesting that the Japanese driver is more likely to drive for the team.

Yuki Tsunoda, who is backed by Honda, is also confident about retaining his seat, as he believes he has done the work on the track to make an impression on the top bosses at Red Bull and Honda.

“I’m hopeful, but in the end, it's up to Red Bull and Honda. I believe the leaders of Red Bull have a different feeling and impression on me this season, so I feel that there is no reason to lose the seat,” he told Japanese media outlet Web Sportiva.

“I'm not too worried about next year, now I'm just focusing on improving my performance,” he added.

The Japanese driver also suggested that he would rather continue driving for AlphaTauri than serve as the reserve for Red Bull in 2024.

“I have a strong desire to fight alongside with AlphaTauri for the year rather than the reserve driver,” he said.

Yuki Tsunoda in Singapore

Yuki Tsunoda has shown tremendous improvement over the season, as he has graciously taken on the role of team leader at AlphaTauri. Despite the team standing last in the constructors' standings, Tsunoda has put on a handful of masterful drives to secure three points-paying finishes.

However, he has been unfortunate over the last two races, where he couldn't complete a single lap. At the same time, Lawson pounced upon the opportunity to score the team's best finish this season in the Singapore GP, where he finished ninth.

Nevertheless, Tsunoda still has precedence over the Kiwi sensation to drive alongside Daniel Ricciardo in 2024.

AlphaTauri expected to announce Yuki Tsunoda's extension at the Japanese GP

As F1 returns to the Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese GP, AlphaTauri are reportedly set to announce home hero Yuki Tsunoda's extension this weekend.

German publication Auto Motor und Sport reports that the 23-year-old Japanese driver has already agreed to the terms with AlphaTauri and the announcement is timed for his home race at Suzuka this weekend.

The report also suggests that Tsunoda will be teamed up alongside Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season. The Aussie driver continues to recover from his injuries and is expected to be back once he feels 100%.

Until Ricciardo recovers, Liam Lawson will continue his duties at AlphaTauri this weekend in Japan.