F1 fans have stated that they felt the pain of George Russell as the Mercedes driver became teary-eyed in his post-race interview after his crash on the final lap of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.

Russell was the fastest driver throughout the race and had a good shot of winning in Singapore after a strategical masterclass from Mercedes put him and his teammate Lewis Hamilton on the fresh medium tires in the closing stages.

Russell caught up to the leading pack after his pit stop and looked to be in a good position to win the race. However, he clipped the wall on the final lap and retired from the Singapore GP in a heartbreaking fashion.

The young British driver was clearly heartbroken by the circumstances and had a lump in his throat during his post-race interview.

F1 fans took to social media in reaction to his interview.

"I felt that for George. And I'm saying this," a fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

George Russell vows to bounce back stronger from Singapore heartbreak

George Russell stated that he had no words after his crash in Singapore on the final lap but he was confident that he would bounce back stronger in Suzuka this weekend.

The 25-year-old told Sky Sports:

"I am lost for words. I think we were half a car’s length away from winning the race today. Had I got past Lando when I had the opportunity, I think we would have been able to get past Carlos. Then just the last lap, a millimetre lapse of concentration and game over. So just sorry to the whole team."

He added:

"It was a really challenging race, the tires were dropping off and you are pushing the limits. That's how racing should be, you make a small mistake and you are bitten for it. It's heart-breaking after such a great weekend - the car has felt great, qualifying was great, the race was great, and we were bold with the strategy. I feel like I let myself and the team down. It's tough but we will come back."

It will be fascinating to see what lessons Russell and the team learn from the Singapore Grand Prix heading into Japan this weekend.