“I felt like I was just missing a lung” - Max Verstappen opens up on struggle with fitness due to virus in Jeddah

Max Verstappen has opened up about struggling with fitness after battling illness before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Verstappen missed the media sessions as a stomach illness saw him arrive a day late in Jeddah. After returning to the paddock and completing the race weekend without incident, and finishing P2, it was widely believed that the Dutchman was only briefly affected physically.

However, ahead of this weekend's Australian GP, the Red Bull Racing driver has disclosed that he has still not fully recovered and was looking forward to the break between the races in Australia and Azerbaijan — thanks to the cancelation of the Chinese GP. He said (via racefans):

“A couple of weeks ago I would say that I was not looking forward to [the break]. But then I got really ill and I’ve just been struggling a bit since that time, especially the last race. So for me now those three weeks is just getting back to like full fitness, getting a full programme in. So in a way it’s probably nice now.”

Verstappen added that he'd not have been happy with the break if he was fully fit, saying:

“Normally if you just feel well, I think I would also prefer to keep racing. It has nothing to do with looking into the car, trying to make it faster – I think that’s a natural process – but it’s a bit weird to have like three weeks off and especially that early on in the season.”

"We just need it to be straightforward and consistent" - Max Verstappen looking to end Red Bull’s miserable Melbourne record

Despite Red Bull Racing being one of the most successful Formula 1 teams in recent history, success in Australia has largely eluded the team. They have triumphed in Melbourne only once, with Sebastian Vettel bringing the RB7 to victory in 2011.

Ahead of the 2023 Australian GP, Max Verstappen has stated that he was eager to set the record right at Albert Park. He said (via GP Fans):

"I’m looking forward to going to Australia again. It’s always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a little, although from a racing point of view, it is not one that has been too kind to us over the years. The track is great with some high-speed corners, and one I enjoy driving so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend."

He added:

"We just need it to be straightforward and consistent. We haven’t won there as a team since 2011, so let’s see what we can do."

