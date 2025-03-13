"I find this wording very narrow minded": Ralf Schumacher claps back at Sebastian Vettel's 'old white men' remark

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher hit back on Sebastian Vettel for his 'old white men' remark while discussing the taboos in the world of Formula 1. Vettel mentioned that Schumacher's coming out last year is positive for the sport, but claimed that there are still enough taboos surrounding it.

In July 2024, Schumacher shared that he was in a same-sex relationship. The 49-year-old posted a picture on social media, revealing his two-year relationship with Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne. This gained quite a popularity amongst F1 fans.

Recently discussing the same in an interview, Sebastian Vettel mentioned that while it is a positive for F1 for Schumacher to come out, the sport still has many taboos. He also stated that it is still a sport where "old white men celebrate a gasoline party."

"Actually good," Vettel said, when asked about the impact on F1 on Schumacher's revelation. "But of course motorsport is still the world where old white men celebrate a gasoline party. Some things are taboo in many. Lewis was the first black Formula 1 driver to tear down many walls. He brought the topic of racism to the table and other things that were suddenly talked about. I came in Formula 1 at the same time as him, I remember that there were many bad comments about him."

Reflecting on his view, Ralf Schumacher shared a social media post, appreciating Vettel for his statement. However, he also clapped back on the "old white men" remark. He claimed that he was supported by all of F1 and found Vettel's words to be narrow-minded.

"Thank you for your appreciation. However, I find the remark about old white men completely wrong because it is not true. Find this wording very narrow-minded. Outing was not a problem for me and I was supported by the entire F1," Schumacher wrote in the post.

Sebastian Vettel outlines the "biggest shift" for Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season after a decade-long stint at Mercedes. He has had the chance to test their older challengers and the SF-25 on the Fiorano Circuit, the team's testing facility.

While this move is largely hyped, Sebastian Vettel, who drove for the team between 2014 and 2020, claimed that there would be a major shift that Hamilton would have to endure as he begins work with the Italian outfit.

"It's big. Anybody who changes team, it's a big move. New people you work with is probably the biggest one," Sebastian Vettel said, via Wide World of Sports. "It's a different culture. Obviously most of the teams are English, only two are Italian. That's probably the biggest shift."

The 2025 F1 pre-season testing concluded earlier and the teams are now preparing to race out as the season-opening Australian Grand Prix approaches. The race could witness showers, posing a new challenge for the drivers. This will be Lewis Hamilton's first race as an official Ferrari driver.

