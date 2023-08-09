Red Bull driver Sergio Perez mentioned that he is targeting victories in the second half of the season and will not be satisfied if he finished second behind his teammate Max Verstappen for the rest of 2023.

The Mexican driver has been comfortably second best to his two-time world champion teammate this season as he has only won two races as to Verstappen's 10 in the first 12 race weekends this season. Many have claimed that his chances of winning the world championship this season are all but done.

But as per NextGen Auto, Sergio Perez laid down the target for his second-half revival and said:

"Victories! I am not here to finish 2nd. I'd rather be at home doing something else if that's all I was aiming for. I am here because I know I can do it — and I've done it before."

"People commenting from their couches forget how much we're dealing with the small details. You've seen it with other drivers in their teams, it happened for Daniel (Ricciardo) too. He came back to us, and the team managed to give him the right tools again."

Former Dutch driver picks Daniel Ricciardo over Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's preferred teammate

Tom Coronel stated that he would not be surprised if Sergio Perez's current contract with Red Bull is not renewed and he is replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking with RacingNews365, Coronel explained:

"We all know what's going to happen with Perez. Come on, we know that! It's very clear. Helmut Marko is just looking for a very strong second driver. Is Verstappen's best teammate ever? That was Ricciardo. So yes, you know, then I can see it: that's what they are looking for. Perez just doesn't have the constancy. A sub-topper, nothing wrong with that."

He added:

"But you are looking for a Ricciardo, who then beat Sebastian Vettel. Will this be the new world champion? Well, with Max next to you you can forget that, but one thing is certain: at Red Bull, you need a driver who is at least second or third and I think that Perez still overshoots himself too often, let's put it neatly..."

It will be interesting to see what the Red Bull hierarchy decides regarding Sergio Perez's contract at the end of the 2024 season.