“I found it very frustrating back then when I couldn’t win”: Max Verstappen details how Mercedes’ reign makes him enjoy his current dominance

Max Verstappen recently shared the frustration he felt during Mercedes' dominance and why he enjoys his current success in Formula 1.

In an interview with Motorsport-Magazin, the Red Bull driver revealed how he used to get irritated whenever he could not win races. Verstappen said he knew he had the potential to win, but was unable to compete against the Mercedes drivers, who were winning most of the races. Thus, the Dutchman enjoys all the success he has at the moment.

“I found it very frustrating back then when I couldn’t win. Because you have the feeling that you can do it – but you can’t show it. That’s why I’m very happy in the position I’m in now. This is what I dreamed of. I hoped it would turn out like this. Now that the situation has arrived, I’m obviously trying to make the most of it,” he said.

When Max Verstappen joined the sport in 2014, Mercedes were the dominant team, winning races left, right, and center. The Dutchman had to wait and work hard for several years with Red Bull to take the fight to the Silver Arrows and beat them.

In 2023, Verstappen won his third consecutive World Championship and helped Red Bull win their sixth Constructors' Championship.

Max Verstappen happy to see Red Bull going bold with RB20

Max Verstappen recently praised Red Bull's bold and aggressive concept for the RB20.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the car launch event, the 26-year-old said he is happy that Red Bull has not made a conservative car for 2024 by taking most of the parts from 2023's RB19. He added how everyone in the team is excited and motivated to start the new season and that he is eager to learn more about the RB20.

Max Verstappen said:

"I do like what the team has done. It is not a conservative car, it is not like, 'Last year was a great car, we will just add a few bits and will try to make it a little bit faster'. I do think they have been quite bold and that's what I like, they have been quite aggressive. Everyone is very positive, everyone is very motivated, and I'm just very excited to learn more about the car."

Red Bull's RB20 and other 2024 F1 cars will hit the Bahrain track for a three-day pre-season testing on Wednesday (Feb. 21) before heading into the first race of the season.