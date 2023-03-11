“I am a free person”: Senior Red Bull figure reveals he can walk away from the sport any time he wants

Red Bull advisor and talent scout Helmut Marko has revealed that he can walk away from the sport whenever he chooses to. The Austrian exec claims he is not tied to the sport and can stop at any given time.

"It depends on what else they have up their sleeve. In any case, the duel with Hamilton was well worth seeing - tough as nails, fair, but with incredible skill."



Marko, 79, has no plans to retire just yet but claims he is not tied to the sport. The Austrian scout has been crucial to Red Bull's driver program and has brought in multiple talents for the team in recent years.

Speaking about his commitment to the sport, Helmut Marko told Speedweek.com:

“I am a free person. I can stop at any time if I am no longer happy. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Marko's Red Bull has been the team to beat in recent seasons, with Max Verstappen taking his second consecutive title in dominant fashion in 2022. The Dutchman won 15 races last year, surpassing Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for the most wins in a single season.

The 25-year-old is off to a dream start this year as well, having comfortably won the season opener in Bahrain last week. Verstappen started in pole position and was untouchable over the course of the race.

Red Bull's Adrian Newey has moved away from day-to-day operations

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed that chief designer Adrian Newey has relinquished his day-to-day responsibilities within the team.

Newey, 64, has been a crucial member of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, assisting them in winning six constructors' titles over the years. Nevertheless, the British designer has now stepped back from his daily duties but occasionally checks in.

However, Horner asserts that Newey is just a phone call away if the team requires his expertise. He maintains that Red Bull's technical team is currently stronger than ever, ensuring the team's security for the 2023 season. As the defending champions in both categories, the team aims to maintain their status by the end of the year.

Speaking to AMuS, Christian Horner said:

“Over the past few years, Adrian has moved away from day-to-day work in Formula 1. He now divides his time between cutting-edge technology and the championship. I think 50% of his time is devoted to Formula 1. He’s in the office a couple of days a week. But when his help is needed, the technical team can always bring him in.”

Given the team's form so far this year, it is unlikely that Horner and Co. will need to ask for Newey's expertise. It seems to be smooth sailing for the Anglo-Austrian team in 2023 unless their rivals have a say in the matter.

