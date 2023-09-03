“I got a car right up my a**”: George Russell’s radio interaction draws hilarious reactions from F1 fans on the internet

George Russell shared a rather hilarious moment with his team while battling out with Sergio Perez on P4. The interaction took place when his team asked Russell to 'manage' more at one of the corners.

The Italian Grand Prix went well for Mercedes after their drivers drove the car to the third-best position on the grid. But George Russell was certainly expecting a better finish as he tried to keep Sergio Perez behind him at P5 for a long time.

The latter kept attacking on the main straight with DRS, but the Mercedes was powerful enough to keep him behind. One of the moments saw him get ahead but had to give the place back as he went wide on the first two corners.

Later, Mercedes asked George Russell to have more 'management' on turn 6. This happened when Checo was attempting desperately to get to P4, and so, Russell replied hilariously.

"I don't know if you can see but I got a car right up my a**"

While Russell might have said this under a lot of pressure with the Red Bull attacking him, fans found this to be the perfect content to laugh about from the race. Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly called Twitter).

"This may be the best radio message this season"

"You can ALWAYS depend on George to have great radio messages"

"I burst out laughing 😂 love the contrast on in and off track Russell"

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton keep their position despite time penalties for both

The race was an intense one for both the midfield and top cars as they battled each other to gain positions. Intense battles are sure to bring incidents that further lead to time penalties.

George Russell, while battling out with the Alpine of Esteban Ocon on turn 1, pushed him off the track. For this, the stewards awarded him with a 5-second time penalty, which was added to his final racing time.

Later in the race, Lewis Hamilton, who was going all out with McLaren's rookie driver Oscar Piastri, made contact on turn 4. This damaged the latter's front wing and he had to pit on the next lap to repair it. Although this gave him the fastest lap, finishing P12 didn't help with gaining any points.

Hamilton, too, was given a 5-second time penalty at the end of the race. However, this did not impact both their finishing positions because Alex Albon was over 7 seconds behind Hamilton, and he was far enough from Russell at P5 to impact his position. The team came home an unaffected P5 and P6, technically the third fastest on the grid.