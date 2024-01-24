"I guess Stake F1 Kick Sauber F1 Teams isn't the worst name ever in Formula 1": Red Bull rebrand of AlphaTauri draws adverse reactions from fans

AlphaTauri is set to be called Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team after the rebranding, showing closer ties to Red Bull - their sister team.

The team's new livery, which is hinted to be dominated by the color blue, will be revealed in Las Vegas on February 8.

Despite the earlier reports of the team's rebranding, it was rather hard to guess their new name. Earlier, they were called Toro Rosso, which means Red Bull in Italian. In 2020, however, they were renamed AlphaTauri, promoting their fashion brand.

After the end of the 2023 season, a logo with the name "Racing Bulls" was leaked, which was reported to be AlphaTauri's name in the upcoming F1 season. Although it was taken rather well by the fans, the new name Visa Cash App RB F1 team, was not appreciated on Twitter.

One fan compared it to the Sauber Group's new name, saying that the Swiss-based team's name wasn't as bad.

"I guess Stake F1 Kick Sauber F1 Teams isn't the worst name ever in Formula 1. This takes the cake."

"From Toro Rosso to Visa Cashapp RB team - what an upgrade in the funding but a huge downgrade in the name," another wrote.

"I honestly feel sorry for crofty and the other commentators," a fan commented.

"this has to be a joke.. right? RIGHT?" exclaimed another.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the team is being referred to as V-CARB internally. This, again, was a subject of sarcasm for the fans.

"Externally, it's Toro Rosso," a fan wrote.

VISA RB looking forward to an uplifting 2024 F1 season with Red Bull RB19's parts

After finishing in eighth place in the championship, VISA RB are looking forward to a year with changes in their personnel and performance. After Franz Tost's retirement, former Ferrari deputy principal and Race Director Laurent Mekies will be overseeing the operations of the team as their principal.

Furthermore, CEO Peter Bayer has said that they will be using Red Bull RB19's suspension in their 2024 F1 challenger.

"Next year, we will continue with our current rear and use the Red Bull front suspension from their current car at the front," Bayer said.

"There have been years when we have done something different for various reasons. But we have the opportunity to do it, and the regulations allow it, so we will do it, like a number of other teams."

With Red Bull's 2023 domination, VISA RB is expected to be relatively stronger in the mid-field. Suspension serves as an important part of any Formula 1 car, and this might help them to eradicate some of the issues that they faced in the earlier season.