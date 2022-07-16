"I help young drivers"- Fernando Alonso feels he's 'still fast' at 40 and not blocking the 'way for up-and-coming talents' in F1

Fernando Alonso does not feel he is blocking F1 seats from other young drivers. The Spaniard was questioned about how he felt regarding suggestions that at 40 years of age, he's occupying a seat in F1 that could go to young drivers. The two-time world champion felt this was not the case.

ElReyGuiri @ElReyGuiri Szafnauer, sobre Alonso y su futuro:



"Yo no estaba en el equipo cuando ficharon a Alonso"



"Oscar ya tiene potencial para F1. Todavía no hemos tomado la decisión sobre el 2º piloto, pero no tengo ninguna duda de que Oscar está preparado"



[motorpasion] Szafnauer, sobre Alonso y su futuro:"Yo no estaba en el equipo cuando ficharon a Alonso""Oscar ya tiene potencial para F1. Todavía no hemos tomado la decisión sobre el 2º piloto, pero no tengo ninguna duda de que Oscar está preparado"[motorpasion] 🚨 Szafnauer, sobre Alonso y su futuro:"Yo no estaba en el equipo cuando ficharon a Alonso""Oscar ya tiene potencial para F1. Todavía no hemos tomado la decisión sobre el 2º piloto, pero no tengo ninguna duda de que Oscar está preparado"[motorpasion] https://t.co/2iGNwqiYov

Alonso reasoned that the biggest parameter to judge whether someone was good or bad in motorsports was the stopwatch. Since he has shown multiple times that he can be fast and can make things happen in an F1 car, he's good enough to be on the grid.

The Alpine driver said:

“I see it differently. Motorsport is all about the stopwatch. The key question is are you still fast enough and do you make it happen? If you are slow and perform moderately, you block the way for up-and-coming talents. Then you have to make room. I’m still fast. It’s other drivers who lock the door for fresh blood.”

Fernando Alonso also pointed out that contrary to blocking seats, he was helping young talent progress and was trying to give back to the sport. He said:

“I help young drivers and have set up a karting course because I want to give something back to the sport that has given me so much.”

My whole life revolves around motorsport: Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso also spoke about the success he has had with his talent management company. They have been able to place Clement Novalak in F2 with MP Motorsport and were looking to increase the influx in other categories as well.

The Spaniard said:

“We have placed Formula 2 driver Clément Novalak with MP [Motorsport]. We are considering putting more guys in F3 and F4. I will soon be showing my face in Westmaas (MP Motorsport’s base).”

The Spaniard revealed that motorsport was his passion, probably the only thing he was good at, and wanted to give back more and more to the sport that had given him so much. He added, saying:

“I spend a lot of time with my management helping talents on their way. They can benefit from my experience and connections and I like that. My whole life revolves around motorsport. It may be the only thing I’m good at. I wouldn’t come into my own elsewhere.”

Alonso has accrued 29 points so far this season despite losing multiple results due to bad luck or unreliability of the car. As the only driver to start on the front row this season that is not driving a Red Bull or a Ferrari, the Spaniard will look forward to increasing his points tally in the races to come.

