“I honeslty believe it is illegal”: Rival F1 bosses accuse Toto Wolff of leaking confidential information to Formula 1 - Reports

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been reportedly leaking information related to F1 teams to the sport's authority which other principals did not appreciate.

In the past decade, the Austrian has made his presence remarkable in F1 with the major targets he has achieved with Mercedes. Being present at almost all team meetings, it can be guessed that he possesses a lot of sensitive information about teams and the meeting agendas which other teams might not be willing to reveal to the Formula 1 authorities.

However, it has recently been reported by Business F1 magazine that other team principals suspect Toto Wolff of directly or indirectly revealing that information to Formula 1 Management and Liberty Media. The team principals spoke to the magazine anonymously, and one of them believes that it is certainly illegal for Wolff to do so.

"I believe it is illegal. I honeslty believe it is illegal. Certaintly, there's a massive conflict of interest at public company level. Apart from that I believe it's highly unethical." (via GP Blog)

It has also been mentioned by Business F1 that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is aware of the concerns surrounding the teams and their leaders but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Both Toto Wolff and his wife Susie are leaking information to F1 authorities, according to anonymous team principal

Earlier in 2023, Toto Wolff's wife Susie was appointed as the managing director of F1 Academy, a new, all-female racing series. It is apparent that because of this, she is involved regularly with major authoritative figures of Formula One Management; or so is what one of the team principals feels.

According to the team principal, Toto Wolff shares information (discussed in the team meetings) with Susie Wolff, who then shares it with Stefano Domenicali, F1's CEO. It was also mentioned that Domenicali then passes it on to Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media.

"They're saying, 'Hey, we can go and have an internal meeting', and the next thing, it's all over Greg Maffei's (boss of Liberty Media) desk because Toto told his wife, who in turn told Stefano [Domenicali], who's told Greg Maffei." (via GP Blog)

This is not the first time Toto Wolff has been accused of leaking information related to F1 teams. It has been mentioned that he leaked information about Red Bull breaching the budget cap in 2021 during the 2022 Singaporean GP.