  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen
  • "I hope this finally stops the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours I'm so sick of seeing on my feed": Fans react to Toto Wolff's update on his drivers

"I hope this finally stops the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours I'm so sick of seeing on my feed": Fans react to Toto Wolff's update on his drivers

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:45 GMT
AUTO: JUL 06 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Team Oracle Red Bull Racing (1) before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain- Source: Getty

F1 fans expresaed relief after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff announced that he would not pursue Red Bull driver Max Verstappen any longer and shifted his focus onto his drivers. The Dutch driver and the Austrian team boss have been linked for the 2026 season.

Ad

The 52-year-old has been keen on working with the reigning four-time F1 world champion for quite some time and has made several approaches since the start of the 2024 season. However, after months of speculation, a potential move to the German team seems unlikely for Verstappen owing to his contract situation with Red Bull.

Speaking with ORF, Toto Wolff claimed that focusing on his current drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, was his top priority, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's not just about the team making a decision. The drivers also need to know where they stand. We've always tried to adhere to this rule. And we'll do so again this time. The direction is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That's our top priority. Everyone is up to date."
Ad
Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Toto Wolff's comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"I hope this finally stops the f***ing Max to Mercedes rumours. I'm so sick of seeing on my feed,"
Ad
"We’re all waiting for that big surprise, aren’t we,"
Ad
"I bet Toto is using the Max as a bargaining chip in George's contract renewal," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"I thought they’ll let this rumour continue for Netflix purposes at least!" wrote a fan.
"Translation: We’re not getting Max, so imma stick with the mfs I got," pointed out a fan.
Ad
"Thank you - Max can sit in his Red Bull Ford Fiesta next season 🤣🤣 " wrote another.

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season and was rumored to continue with the Austrian team following Christian Horner's exit.

Max Verstappen comments on working with new team principal

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was looking forward to working with Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner as the team principal and CEO of Red Bull following the Brit's exit.

Ad

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old commented on the situation and said:

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent."

Max Verstappen has raced with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit since the middle of the 2016 season and achieved metronomic success under Christian Horner. Horner offered his unwavering support to the Dutch driver in front of the media and always stood up in his corner despite the latter's mistakes on the track.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications