“I identify more with Lewis Hamilton than Fernando Alonso” - F1 Academy championship leader on 7x champion’s ‘influence’

Lewis Hamilton has always been an inspiration for many young drivers, including F1 Academy Championship leader, Marta García.

García has six victories, four pole positions, and a 48-point lead over the next pilot in the standings. Together with Formula 1 in Austin in October, she will have the chance to win the title.

In a recent interview with Marca.com, Marta Garcia spoke about the impact Lewis Hamilton and Alonso have had on her as a driver and as a person.

"As I grew older and became more immersed in the world of motorsport, I really liked and still do like Lewis (Hamilton) a lot. Both on and off the track," she said.

She continued:

"I feel he has influenced me in pursuing my goals. I identify with him more. He's been my reference in recent years."

Garcia leads the title by 48 points over the second-place rival, Lena Buhler. Now, only the Austin race remains, which coincides with the US Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. She now hopes to become the first-ever winner of this new series.

The main goal for the Spanish driver is to ultimately progress to higher categories, with her sights set on Formula 1, and to witness a woman participating in the pinnacle category in the future.

Lewis Hamilton is confident that Mercedes can turn things around in second half of the season

After a very slow start for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is positive that the team can turn things around in the second half of the season. Since James Allison has returned to his position as the team's technical director, Hamilton has praised his impact.

"We have 100 per cent faith in them, and just as a group, as a whole, that we will get to where we need to be," Hamilton said (via Racingnews365).

As soon as Allison returned to his old role, Mercedes saw a huge improvement in their performance. The new upgrades boosted the team's performance as they overtook Aston Martin in the constructors championship standing.