Fernando Alonso believes that Aston Martin has done a lot in a short period of time over the winter. Speaking in a team release at the launch of the AMR24, the Spanish champion feels that the work at the factory by the team over the winter was praiseworthy.

The Aston Martin’s AMR24 is an evolution of the AMR23, which had surprised many with its competitiveness in the first half of the 2023 season. Their technical director Dan Fallows is positive their 2024 car will be better than its predecessor and more versatile in nature.

Speaking at the launch of his car, Fernando Alonso said:

“I am incredibly proud of this team and what has been achieved in such a short space of time. Not only the progress on the track, but the investment in all areas off-track at the AMRTC. I always enjoy this feeling at the start of a new campaign, with this season marking my 21st as a racing driver in Formula One."

He added:

"The whole team has worked flat-out on getting the AMR24 ready for the new season, but there are so many questions to answer in testing and the first few races. I am excited to get in the cockpit and start my second season in green.”

Fernando Alonso is content with his preparations for the 2024 season

Fernando Alonso was happy with his fitness and preparations over the winter.

Speaking to on-site media at the launch of the Aston Martin AMR24, Fernando Alonso said:

“After I saw myself last year, motivated and performing well, I was thinking maybe that I can keep racing a few more years. Now this winter, I’ve been exceeding a little bit the expectations in terms of all the physical tests and everything that I did.”

He continued:

“Everything that I did in the last few months was just to prepare myself better than ever for a very long season, and to prepare myself in case I want to keep driving, being better than ever. I’m preparing for that in the eventuality I want to keep racing, and if I want to keep racing, let’s see what the options are.”

Contributing to majority of the team’s points tally in 2023, Fernando Alonso scored 204 points and finished fourth in the driver’s championship. Aston Martin finished fifth in the championship. The Spaniard, much like last year, will continue to play a key role in the restructuring of the team and their new project.