"I wasn't just going to stand and be bullied around": George Russell opens up on Max Verstappen at Qatar last season

Mercedes driver George Russell claimed that he was not going to be "bullied around" as he explained his altercation with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix. The British driver found himself in a war of words with the reigning four-time F1 world champion at Lusail International Circuit as he questioned the British driver's antics in the stewards' room after qualifying.

The Dutch driver expressed his displeasure over Russell's behavior in the stewards' room as he was giving his side of the story, which ultimately earned Verstappen a one-place penalty. The decision meant that the three-time F1 race winner started the race on Sunday from the pole position.

Although Russell lost the race lead on Turn 1, he responded to Verstappen's comments in a press conference ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Speaking with BBC, the Mercedes driver explained his stance on his public comments directed towards Verstappen and reflected:

"I wasn't going to just stand and be bullied around. People seem to always back down to him. And that's just not how I go about my business. It wasn't exactly purely because it's Max. If anybody would talk to me in that regard, on or off the track in Formula 1 or not, that is the approach I would take in that's the way I've been raised.

"I don't really have any approach with Max on or off track, because for me, it's just another racing driver. You know, we obviously had our disagreements at the end of last year. And, you know, that was a shame. It played out that way but that's life. We're not here to be best friends with competitors. We're one of the best 20 racing drivers in the world fighting for a world championship."

George Russell finished the race in Qatar in P4, while Max Verstappen managed to register another race win in his championship season.

George Russell provides an update on his row with Max Verstappen

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he had not spoken to Max Verstappen since their war of words in Abu Dhabi and wanted to focus on his 2025 season.

Speaking at the F175 Launch event at the O2 Arena on February 18, the 27-year-old provided an update on his dynamic with Verstappen and said:

"I haven't spoken [with him]. No concerns about him or his driving or anything. That happened last year, and I want to focus on myself. I made it pretty clear that I'm not going to take it. But now, you know, it's 2025 and I want to focus on the job and the job is to win."

Max Verstappen has not spoken about the incident either since the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman could be battling with George Russell a lot more on the track in the 2025 season due to the close competition between top teams.

