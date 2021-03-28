I just didn't put the lap together: Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez had a less than ideal start to life at Red Bull as he was eliminated in Q2. The Mexican was unable to string together a perfect lap on medium tires while teammate Max Verstappen was able to comfortably progress to Q3 and then qualify on pole.

After qualifying, Perez was not too harsh on himself. He admitted he just didn't put the lap together and had to be patient as he gets used to his new team.

"It's been a difficult weekend overall, getting up to speed with the change of winds, and given that it's a one-lap tire around here, you cannot really do more than one lap," Perez said.

🗣 "We are making progress and I made a good step between FP3 and qualifying, it just wasn’t enough." @SChecoPerez on #BahrainGP qualifying 🇧🇭👉 https://t.co/qhGe4mqK97 pic.twitter.com/WM30j5MD1I — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 27, 2021

"I just have to be patient with myself, put the work in and it should be just a matter of time. I'm not concerned at all.

"I think every kilometer that I'm doing with the car is helping me understand a lot. I'm happy with the progress I did with the car understanding going into qualifying.

"I was really confident that I had the pace in hand, just putting the lap together would have got me through but I didn't put it together.

"I think that was the right call from the team to try to go through on the medium, but I just didn't put the lap together," Perez said.

Max's pole lap massively encouraging: Sergio Perez

🗣 "We have to finish it off tomorrow but if I can have a good start I’m confident we can do a good job." @MaxVerstappen after his #BahrainGP pole ⏱👉 https://t.co/qhGe4mqK97 pic.twitter.com/sPJKWkkgCl — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 27, 2021

Despite a rather subdued performance from himself, Sergio Perez found positives in Max Verstappen's pole lap. When questioned if the pace was "massively encouraging" for him, Perez replied:

"Not just for me, for the whole team.

"Max has shown the level of the car that we've got, so it's important tomorrow to finish it off, get as many points as possible for the team.

"I think I just need a different kind of conditions, having a more straightforward qualifying, that sort of thing will just naturally make things better."

With the kind of racer that Sergio Perez is, expect him to make swift progress in the race. It will be interesting to see if Sergio Perez can still challenge the podium despite starting the race in the eleventh position.