"I just went for it" - Sergio Perez shares desperation behind first-lap crash at 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Sergio Perez had one of the most heart-wrenching race weekends at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. The Red Bull driver crashed on the first corner of the first lap of his home race and was forced to retire due to terminal issues. The collision was with Charles Leclerc as he, Checo, and Max Verstappen went into the first corner side-by-side with each other.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Sergio Perez explained how he had a great start from the grid box and was confident enough to overtake Charles Leclerc in Turn 1. However, he did not expect the Ferrari driver to be there and have less room to move his car. Hence, when Perez moved in for the racing line, he collided with the Monagasque.

He said:

"I had a tremendous start. The gap was there, and if I'm fully honest, since I was starting the race, I would be really disappointed to be on the podium today knowing I had a chance to go for the lead and I didn't take it. I just went for it. To be honest, I didn't expect Charles—he was in the middle; he had less room to maneuver—to brake as late as Max and I did."

Expand Tweet

Sergio Perez admitted that there was no room for three cars, but he was so desperate to take the lead that he risked it all and tried to overtake Charles Leclerc, which unfortunately cost him everything.

The Red Bull driver added:

"I think simply there was no room for three cars. It was a total racing incident and with hindsight…I shouldn't say that…but in hindsight, I should back off and go home. Especially at your home Grand Prix and two times in a row on the podium. I just wanted to give it all and totally went for it."

After the crash, Sergio Perez went back to the pits to change tires, but the team checked that the car could not run any longer and decided to retire the car.

Sergio Perez is well aware of other drivers other than Daniel Ricciardo, who want the Red Bull seat

After the qualifying session at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP, Sergio Perez spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, about his feelings on qualifying behind Daniel Ricciardo's AlphaTauri, who is keen to get his Red Bull seat.

Checo said:

“Well, Daniel did a tremendous lap. I don't think it's just Daniel who wants my seat. Let’s say a lot of other drivers want to be in that seat and its great. If it's what they deserve, then happy for them.”

Expand Tweet

As of now, it is safe to say that Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull in 2024. However, a lot can change after 2024.