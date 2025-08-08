"I keep forgetting Christian Horner is gone": Fans react to Mercedes boss admitting missing the former Red Bull boss

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted to missing Christian Horner in the F1 paddock after Red Bull sacked him on July 9, 2025. F1 fans have come up with fascinating reactions to Wolff's hilarious statement.Horner led the charge of Red Bull since 2005 and brought many accolades to the team until his sacking, including eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships.Moreover, Horner was well known in the paddock for his off-track verbal tussles with Toto Wolff now and then. With him no longer leading the charge of Red Bull, the Austrian was asked whether he missed Horner. In response, he said:&quot;Yeah, in a way, I do. Because, him and I, we've have been fighting for 12 years.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans found it hard to hold their horses after the Mercedes boss's answer, as one wrote:&quot;I keep forgetting that Christian is gone.&quot;Instagram/@channel4sportAnother F1 enthusiast added:&quot;Love Toto and his straight talking. Hilarious.&quot;Instagram/@channel4sportHere are some of the other reactions:&quot;The internet just keeps convincing me that I love Toto,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Toto wins &amp; he’s not holding back, Christian got voted off the island,&quot; another added.&quot;I guessed a much worse word than that!&quot; another added.Christian Horner's place as the Red Bull Formula 1 team boss has been filled by Laurent Mekies.Christian Horner says 'goodbye' to Red Bull with a 'heavy heart'Christian Horner was one of the main pillars around whom the Red Bull F1 team revolved for 20 years. The last 18 months were filled with tricky moments for him, amid controversy, as he was accused of &quot;inappropriate behavior&quot; by a former Red Bull team member, key figures like Adrian Newey left the team, and the lackluster performance of the RB21.A lot was said in the paddock by top motorsport personalities regarding Horner's sacking. In line with his overall tenure with the team, Horner came up with a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wrote:&quot;After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved. Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian Horner has a wealth of experience in leading a top team at the pinnacle of motorsport. This could come in handy for any team on the grid should anyone decide to bring him on board from 2026 onwards.