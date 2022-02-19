“I kind of obviously lost a little bit of faith” – Lewis Hamilton on F1 post-Abu Dhabi 2021

Lewis Hamilton revealed he had lost faith in F1 after a disappointing end to his 2021 championship in Abu Dhabi. The British world champion expressed his disappointment with the system and its governance after the events that unfolded in the season finale.

Speaking on his mindset following last year's season finale, Hamilton said:

“Ultimately in a sport that I’ve loved my whole life, there was a moment where I kind of obviously lost a little bit of faith within the system. But I’m generally a very determined person and I like to think to myself whilst moments like this might define careers, I refuse to let this define mine.”

The Briton was assertive that he would not let the Abu Dhabi race define his career or deter his mindset. He, however, did reveal his loss of faith in the system due to an unfair situation that cost him the title. The Briton seemed recharged for the upcoming season when answering the press at the Mercedes W13 launch and explaining the reasons behind his silence.

Welcoming the new structural changes made by the FIA, the seven-time world champion said:

“Everything that’s been said by the FIA yesterday, I welcome that. But we have to make sure that we keep a close eye and make sure that we actually are seeing those changes. And rules are applied fairly and accurately, consistently.”

Known for voicing his opinion on fairness and justice, Lewis Hamilton insists that it is imperative that the new regulation changes are also implemented fairly. The Briton wants to ensure that such an episode does not repeat itself.

Lewis Hamilton believes it will take time to rebuild trust in the system

The Briton believes his trust in the system will take time to rebuild in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi debacle. The Mercedes champion, however, feels FIA’s announcement and restructuring is a step forward to help him build that trust and reinstate his faith in the sport and its governance.

Referring to the FIA announcement and the process of rebuilding his trust, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I probably put faith and trust alongside each other. And so trust obviously can be lost in the blink of an eye or a flick of a finger. To earn trust is something that’s built over a long, long period of time. So whilst I didn’t see that coming, as I said this first announcement of yesterday is perhaps the first step of that.”

The driver also mentioned that he never intended to leave the sport. He, however, needed time to reflect and digest the events that had unfolded in Abu Dhabi. The FIA's announcement to replace the race director and make further changes to the rules has been welcomed by both Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

