"I knew we were going to get together" - Max Verstappen admits fault in clash with Lewis Hamilton at 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen revealed that it was quite evident that both he and Lewis Hamilton were going to end up crashing as the Mercedes driver did not give him any room.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen said that as soon as he was on the outside of Hamilton, he was not given any space by the Mercedes driver. He said:

"I went around the outside and I immediately felt that he was not going to leave any space. So, I went for it. He didn't leave any pace and I knew we were going to get together. It gave me five seconds and wouldn't have mattered anyway for my race because we were way too slow. I thought we could race quite well together, but the intention was not there today."

The Red Bull driver was then given a 5-second penalty as he had to pit for repairs and get back to racing. He managed to make his way through the field and finish P5 but even that involved a controversial situation where Verstappen would defy team orders.

Speaking about the situation where he ignored the team's decision to swap positions with Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen said:

"That is why I first went to speak to the team before I came here and I explained to them why and gave my reasons. I won't say why and I think they have understood. I have told them before and finally we understand and are together. We move forward."

If there is a chance to help Checo, we will: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen clarified that he and Sergio Perez have cleared the air since the incident. Claiming that he would help Perez secure P2 in the championship if an opportunity arises to do so, he said:

"We go to Abu Dhabi and we want to win the race so if there is a chance to help Checo we will. I understand why he is disappointed, but I gave them the reasons why. Like I said to you I gave my reason why I did not do it and we understood it and cleared the air. We are professional enough to move on from it."

Sergio Perez will head to the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP level on points with Charles Leclerc and needs to finish the race ahead of the Ferrari driver to secure P2 in the championship (behind his teammate who has already secured the title).

