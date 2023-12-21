"I know he doesn’t like it and I don’t like it" - Jos Verstappen on why he won't race alongside Max Verstappen in the future

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has explained why he and his son won't be able to race together in any category.

While Max is dominating the current landscape of Formula 1, Jos, who himself was an F1 driver from 1994 to 2003, feels he won't be able to keep up with his son.

Jos initially stated that he was too old to do any kind of racing alongside his son. Later, he praised Max's tremendous ability and the drive to win every race, something he might not be able to keep up with.

“I’m too old for that! [I’m doing rallying] but it’s different. [The level Max] puts in, it’s something crazy. That’s why I’m feeling too old to do that. I know him. I know how I was when I was that young. If he races and competes in different categories, he wants to win as well. To drive it as an old man who’s maybe one to 1.5 seconds too slow. He doesn’t like that. And I wouldn’t like that,” Jos told PlanetF1.

Expand Tweet

Jos Verstappen is also well aware that his son would get angry and push his father to do better, but both know that neither of them would like that.

“[He wouldn’t be] angry, but he’d say, ‘Come on, Dad!’ I know that it’s like that, and I know he doesn’t like it and I don’t like it. So better not to do it,” he added.

Max Verstappen on why he rarely visits his father during his rally races

Although Jos Verstappen retired from F1 back in 2003, he still races occasionally in rally cars. While he attends most of his son's F1 races, the same can't be said for Max.

In a recent interview with Blick, the Red Bull driver stated how he likes his privacy and why he does not attend rally races to watch his father.

"I would like it very much," Max said. "But in this sport everything is open, you can't hide - and I love my privacy. I would only be there to watch Jos, not to talk to other people. I might distract him, so I think carefully about my rally appearances."

Expand Tweet

Despite a tough upbringing, Max Verstappen does not hold any grudges or remorse against his father. Both have a great relationship, which is often seen during F1 race weekends.