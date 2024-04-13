"I don't know why he don't be dropping the song": Lewis Hamilton's friend, singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger, discusses Mercedes driver's vocal prowess

Popular American singer-songwriter, Eric Bellinger, recently revealed how great Mercedes star driver Lewis Hamilton can sing.

Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the most famous F1 drivers in the world. Apart from being an extremely successful racing driver, he is also well-known in many high-profile circles. He frequently attends fashion shows and events and has a long list of celebrity friends, one of them being Eric Bellinger.

The songwriter recently appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra where he revealed the Mercedes driver's hidden talent. The host of the radio asked Bellinger about Lewis Hamilton being able to hit the notes, to which the latter agreed.

Eric Bellinger laughed and said that he was surprised the seven-time world champion had not yet released a song. Later on, he also talked about fans in general and how they expect a celebrity to stick to their main profession rather than explore other avenues.

"He can hit notes. I don't know why he don't be dropping the song," Bellinger said.

"I think, I don't know how his fans, like, take it. You know what I mean? Sometimes they be like wanting him to like race and stick to racing," the singer added.

Lewis Hamilton talks about having dreams about music and fashion

Lewis Hamilton recently shared how his dreams consist of him designing something or hearing music.

In an official interview with GQ, he explained how he experiences vivid dreams which he takes note of whenever he wakes up. He stated that in some of them, he is designing some apparel, while in others he hears a song. He also revealed how he wakes up, plays the piano, and records it to recreate the music he heard in his dream.

“My mind is always moving. I have really, really vivid dreams; I have to wake up and write them down. I’ll have visions of something I’m designing. Or sometimes it’s music. Sometimes I have a song playing in my head. I’ll get up and go downstairs, play it on the piano, record it, and it becomes a part of something that I’m doing,” Hamilton said.

As of now, Lewis Hamilton has no plans to retire, especially after he announced his move to Ferrari in 2025. Time and again, however, he has stated that he could explore fashion once he hangs his racing boots.