"I know I can win and be champion" - Sergio Perez says being second driver at Red Bull would be 'disrespectful' to his career

Sergio Perez and his F1 career seemed to be all but done by the end of the 2020 season. He was out of contract and if it wasn't for Red Bull, he would be looking at the exit gates. Fortunately, the Milton Keynes team came calling and the Mexican has more than redeemed himself as a part of the team.

Sergio Perez was instrumental in blocking Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last season and even this season he has been more or less on the pace of his teammate Max Verstappen. There have been suggestions, however, that the Mexican is more or less the second driver in Red Bull. Perez refuted all such claims and said that he would rather retire from the sport than continue being a second driver at Red Bull. He said:

“I couldn’t be in F1 just for the sake of it, and knowing I’m the second driver would be disrespectful to my career. I’m in F1 because I know I can win and be champion. I don’t have to prove anything, I have to prove it to myself. I don’t want to win races, my focus is to win the championship. If they asked me to let Max win a race when I could win the championship we would have problems, but I don’t see that happening now. The team have been open in telling us they want both drivers up front. Nothing would be better than to fight for the championship with Max because that would mean Red Bull is the powerhouse.”

Together with Verstappen, Perez has been instrumental in taking Red Bull to second position in the drivers' standings this year.

I want to beat Max and I want to be in front of him: Sergio Perez

A very intense race in which making a mistake was too easy. See you in Miami!

Sergio Perez revealed that the environment in the team was fantastic and the competition was fair between the two Red Bull drivers. He claimed that he wanted to beat Max Verstappen and finish the race in front of him just like he wanted against any other driver on the grid. Perez said:

“There is a good atmosphere between the drivers. I want to beat Max and I want to be in front of him. It’s unique and it’s something that has come about in a good and natural way. We have the best team and this has helped us to move forward.”

Sergio Perez is currently third in the championship with 54 points to his name. He's only 5 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen and 32 points behind Charles Leclerc in the standings.

