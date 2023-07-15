“I know there is a lot more to life than F1”: Max Verstappen on life beyond Formula 1

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has hit a purple patch this season, with trips to the top step of the podium every race weekend. With his latest victory at Silverstone, the Dutchman is currently on a six-race win streak, while Red Bull recorded its 11th consecutive win.

At the age of 25, Max Verstappen's victory tally stands at 42, putting him in the company of elite drivers. With all the success and glory following him everywhere he goes, Verstappen remains grounded, insisting there is much more to life beyond the sport.

While winning remains the top priority for the Dutchman, the fame and legacy attached to it don't obscure his vision of life. The Red Bull driver opened up about his life beyond the track in a recent interview with CNN.

"I’m here at the moment trying to achieve everything I can, and I try to, of course, give everything I have to that. But I also know there’s much more to life than only Formula One," he said.

"Once I’m done with Formula One, I want to just enjoy my life and do other things and then what happened in Formula One is done. It’s not something probably I will look back to when I’m 60 or 70," he added.

Max Verstappen didn't go into the details of his retirement plan, but F1 is not the be-all and end-all of his life. The two-time champion is unsure about his future in the sport beyond his current contract, given his skeptical outlook about the ever-changing trends in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen expresses his interest in owning a race team

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino According to Dr. Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen is so dedicated to sim racing, he had his $15 million private jet renovated with a full racing simulator setup in the cabin

On further exploring Max Verstappen's life beyond F1, it shouldn't be a surprise to many that his interest lies in simulation racing. One of the biggest advocates of virtual racing, Verstappen is passionate about it and competitive at the same time.

The 25-year-old regularly features in online racing events with his team, Verstappen.com Racing. He admitted that his current venture may grow into a race team in the future.

"I maybe want to have my own race team. I already, of course, started that a bit with Verstappen.com racing. So hopefully, in a few years’ time, we could see something coming out of that," the Red Bull driver said.

When asked if his leadership skills in simulation racing could translate into the F1 world, the Dutchman firmly ruled out the possibility.

"It’s a lot of traveling, and you’ve already done that as a driver. So I definitely don’t want to do it again as a team principal," he said.