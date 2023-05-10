F1 pundit Martin Brundle recently shared his thoughts on the 2023 F1 Miami GP. Many fans were not satisfied with the race, given that Max Verstappen was too fast for anyone to fight him, and the lack of many wheel-to-wheel battles. Brundle, however, felt like the race in Miami was a decent one with several significant overtakes and battles.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle reviewed the race and recalled some moments from the weekend. He mentioned Verstappen winning from from a ninth place grid start, and how there were many battles and overtakes down the field as well. He also mentioned George Russell's overtake on Charles Leclerc, and spoke about Kevin Magnussen's defense against the Ferrari. He said:

"Interesting. I thought it was a good race. I don't know why people are moaning about it so much. The winner came from ninth on the grid; we had an intriguing battle almost race-long between the Red Bull drivers. And down the field, incredible overtakes. George Russell on Charles Leclerc, Lewis coming through, Kevin Magnussen attacking, defending, counter-attacks."

Brundle did, however, admit that the 2023 Miami GP was not an extraordinary race that people will be talking about in the future. He concluded:

"I thought it was fine. I mean, we won't be talking about that Grand Prix in the future much, I thought it was good, I enjoyed it. "

Max Verstappen won the race ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Fernando Alonso finished third.

Lewis Hamilton supported the new pre-race show at the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton was supportive of the new pre-race show conducted by American rapper LL Cool J in the 2023 F1 Miami GP. The artist introduced every driver before the main race. While some of the drivers did not particularly like the new segment, the seven-time world champion was happy that the sport was evolving and trying new things. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“I think it is cool that the sport is continuously growing and evolving and not just doing the same stuff that they’ve done in the past. They are trying new things; they are trying to improve the show, and I am in full support of it. I grew up listening to LL Cool J, and he was there, that was cool, and then you look over, and you’ve got Will.i.am. who is an incredible artist. You’ve got Serena and Venus (Williams) standing there. I thought it was cool, no issue from me.”

F1 top executives are scheduled to meet with all the drivers to take their suggestions on how they can improve the pre-race show after the show at the Miami GP garnered a lukewarm response.

