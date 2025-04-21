 “I know him very well”: Pierre Gasly addresses his incident with Yuki Tsunoda in Jeddah

During the opening lap of this past Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda crashed into each other during a battle for eighth place. The incident was bad enough that it ended both drivers' races. When addressing the collision after the race, specifically, if there should have been a penalty given out, Gasly chose not to comment on the issue, instead referring to his knowledge of Tsunoda's motives while driving, and explaining that while the clash should have been avoided all together, it's just part of racing.

Ad

The Alpine driver's familiarity with the Japanese driver comes from their time together on the Red Bull sister team of AlphaTauri, which they were both a part of during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Speaking after the race in Jeddah, Gasly explained that he doesn't believe that his former teammate was acting out of malice.

“I know Yuki’s intentions, I know him very well, I know he didn’t mean anything bad. It’s just an unfortunate outcome and obviously it should not happen, but it’s motorsport," Gasly was quoted as saying by F1.

Ad

Trending

The Frenchman also highlighted that these kinds of circumstances are never enjoyable for anyone.

“It has been quite a long time since we’ve been involved in any of this sort of situation and it’s never great.” [via F1]

Pierre Gasly and the Red Bull Racing driver were fighting it out on lap one of the event, and in between turns three and four, the Frenchman and Yuki Tsunoda were side-by-side during a tight left turn. When the track immediately veered right after, both kept going in their positions, causing them to make contact and spin off into the wall together.

Ad

The French driver had qualified in ninth place for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was the second time this season that he had started from that position, having scored the same qualifying result at the season opener in Australia. So far this season, Pierre Gasly's highest start came during the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he began the race in fourth place.

Pierre Gasly talks about the what-ifs of the Jeddah race

Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly during the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking after the race, Pierre Gasly shared his belief of what the result would have been if he hadn't suffered the race-ending crash. The French driver explained that he wasn't as upset about the incident between him and the Red Bull Racing driver as much as he was at the lost potential of being up in the race alongside the Williams drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, who finished in eighth and ninth place.

Ad

“It feels like we would have been in the mix with Carlos [Sainz] and Alex [Albon] today. The incident itself doesn’t matter too much to me today, it’s more that we looked strong and we could bag some good points for the team in that race." [via F1]

Meanwhile, Gasly's Alpine teammate, Jack Doohan, crossed the checkered flag to take 17th place, with the French team scoring no points at the end of their weekend in Jeddah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More