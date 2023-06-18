“I like driving in the wet”: Max Verstappen takes pole position despite a 'slippery' qualifying at the F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen takes pole position at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. The Dutchman masterfully maneuvered his car in the rainy conditions, showing his prowess in wet conditions.

The two-time world champion made it two consecutive pole positions in Montreal, taking his 25th pole position in the sport. The Red Bull driver was able to manage his RB19 beautifully all throughout Saturday, topping the third practice session. The 25-year-old took pole position with a margin of over 1 second to surprise P2 finisher Nico Hulkenberg.

While qualifying was mostly wet, Q2 saw a sudden dry spell, which saw the untimely exit of multiple drivers such as Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and Lance Stroll.

In a random turn of events, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg will start second on Sunday, with the German driver putting in a great lap before Oscar Piastri crashed out in Q3.

Max Verstappen is now just one win away from equalling Ayrton Senna's total number of race wins - with 41 wins.

Speaking about his Saturday in Parc Ferme after the session, Verstappen said:

"In the wet, you have to stay on top of the conditions and it was super slippery out there in some places but we just made all the right calls throughout the right time at the track and of course very happy to be on pole here. I like driving in the wet."

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's ability that shows he's on 'another level'

Christian Horner recently revealed an interesting incident that took place during the second practice session in Spain.

While Max Verstappen was in communication with his race engineer, he demonstrated his remarkable abilities by recognizing the sound of Helmut Marko's phone ringing in the background. This incident not only showcases Verstappen's exceptional talent but also highlights his ability to maintain focus while maneuvering his RB19 at high speeds on the track.

The team subsequently confirmed the incident, adding a touch of amusement to the situation. Christian Horner, acknowledging Verstappen's exceptional performance, praised his extraordinary attention to detail, which he displayed even while pushing the boundaries of what an F1 car can do.

Speaking about Max Verstappen, Horner said:

"I think in 2016 it was very 'raw'. He was incredibly fast, huge, and naturally talented. He still has that natural speed and tremendous ability. But I think what he has now is the experience, the roundness and the [mental] ability."

Horner continued:

"Recognizing Helmut Marko's phone ringing inside the car, [it shows that] he has an extra attention that has put him on another level and I think the best thing about him is that he keeps improving."

With the Dutchman within touching distance of equalling Ayrton Senna's total wins, it will be interesting to watch his performance on Sunday.

