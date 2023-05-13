F1 pundit Peter Windsor has said that he did not like reigning double world champion Max Verstappen's celebration at the Miami GP last weekend.

The Red Bull driver was simply in a 'league of his own' at the Miami Autodrome as he won from P9 and made light work of his teammate Sergio Perez, who started from pole.

After winning the race, Max Verstappen celebrated by pointing the finger at his car number indicating that he's still the best driver on the grid despite recent resurgence from his teammate. That did not enthuse Windsor, who said during his Live Stream on YouTube about Verstappen:

"What was he doing pointing at No.1 on his car? He is No.1 in the world. Isn't that what his fans expect him to be doing? I personally don't like any of that. You want my opinion, I don't like it.

"I like drivers to be very reverential and all athletes copy all the football stars. To me it's like, 'I'm very lucky to be in a good car, good team. Hope I did a good job today, and I would like to a pay lot of compliments to my fellow competitors and be very humble about this.' Jim Clark-esque."

"They weren't able to control that" - Former F1 driver on Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez fued

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert reckons he doesn't think that Red Bull can control Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from feuding, given their past. Speaking to Express Sport, the Briton said:

“Going back to Sebastian and Mark. There was a bit of that for sure about the championship. Did they control it? You can probably see what Sebastian did in Malaysia. They weren't able to control that. “Can you control the driver when he’s in the cockpit?"

He continued:

"Well, the only way you can control him if he’s going against you as a team in that moment is to have a red button on your computer and you basically turn the engine off.

"The only other way you can do that is to make his life more difficult when you go to the next race. But by doing that you only harm yourself as a team. So actually, you can have a word and sort of say ‘Come on respect each other, we will let you race’. I hope that sort of continues.”

It will be interesting to see if there would be an intra-team battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and if so can Red Bull can keep it from boiling over.

