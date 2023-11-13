"I would like to be the owner of F1 if I could": Max Verstappen on GPDA's limited role in the sport

While talking about the limited authority that the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) has in F1, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that he wants the organization to have more of a say, but realises that it's improbable, like his desire to become the owner of F1.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association, or GPDA, is the trade union of all 20 drivers on the grid and is formed so that they can voice their opinions on matters of the sport to the higher authorities. However, the GPDA does not have a say in the decision-making process of the sport and is not considered while making tweaks to the regulations.

In his Post-Sprint press conference in Brazil, Red Bull's Max Verstappen spoke about the power held by the GPDA and said:

"I think it just sometimes has too many rules that they have to take into account and too many politics as well to make a change or decision. Of course, I would like to, as the GPDA, to have a say. I would like to be the owner of F1 if I could, you know what I mean, but that's not the real world."

"But, yeah, we keep expressing our concerns, but also what has been done correctly. And we keep that dialogue, let’s say, open, we try to always make them listen, and we listen as well, we tried to communicate and we'll see what comes out of it in the coming years."

Max Verstappen gives his take on the upcoming Las Vegas GP

The Dutch driver said that he had not done proper simulation work for the upcoming Las Vegas GP, scheduled for the upcoming weekend, and had struggled to keep it on the road in the sim world.

Max Verstappen said he hit the walls quite a few times when he raced at the track in the F1 game (via Total Motorsport):

“I’ll deal with that once I arrive at the track, I mean there’s still a lot to do. I still need to go on the simulator, I still don’t even know the track to be honest. So the last time I tried it on the F1 game I think I hit more walls than I was going straight so let’s hope that’s not the case when I start driving there!”

“Yeah, it’s going to be very different. Very low temperatures of course at night there is a street circuit we have no experience on, and we don’t know the track grip."

It will be fascinating to see how Max Verstappen fares at the track in Las Vegas, given his concerns surrounding the Grand Prix and if he can make it a hat-trick of wins in the USA in the 2023 season.