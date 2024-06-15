"I was like..what the f**k?": Guenther Steiner's reaction to Haas driver Kevin Magnussen's pitstop debacle in the F1 Canadian GP

Guenther Steiner recently talked about Kevin Magnussen's Canadian GP debacle from last Sunday. The former Haas boss had all the sympathy for the Danish driver, but not for the Haas hierarchy, under their new boss, Ayao Komatsu.

Magnussen and Haas' worst nightmare came true when the Danish driver approached the pit lane during the Montreal race. He started the race from 14th place with wet tires, compared to the grid's choice for intermediates.

However, as the track began to dry up a little, Haas called him for intermediate tires, but the crews were far from ready. Nonetheless, Magnussen arrived and had a drastically slow pit stop of 8.6 seconds, and all his efforts were undone.

While featuring in an episode of "The Red Flags Podcast", the former Haas boss gave his take on the situation and said,

"The message [Magnussen's arrival for the pit stop] was not given to the mechanics. The message 'Let's come in, let's come in, talk in a small circle', thinking that everybody knows, but nobody knew," Guenther said [at 7:36].

Pointing towards a possible lack of communication and relaying information, Steiner said:

"When they [the team] told them [pit crew] go and get the tires and the mechanics cannot decide which tires to put on because there was a chance that you put on dry one as well at some stage. Maybe they were not given the right information, otherwise they would have been ready," he added.

When asked about his reaction to the incident, he said:

"I was like what the f**k," Steiner said. [8:30]

Magnussen arrived in Canada after a dangerous crash with Sergio Perez in Monaco. However, his journey from the Principality to Quebec did not bear fruit.

How did the mismanaged pitstop ruin Kevin Magnussen's race?

F1 Grand Prix of Canada MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 09: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Kevin Magnussen started the Canadian GP race from P14 after he failed to clear Q2 in qualifying. As he started the race with wet tires, he had a significant advantage over his competitors.

Within three laps, the Danish driver moved up to P4 from P14 and was in touching distance of the top three. However, the poor pit stop soon after ruined all his chances of having a solid finish in Canada as he came out in P13.

In the end, Magnussen ended up finishing the race in P12, a place behind his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg. Furthermore, the Dane also failed to have a point finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The underwhelming result saw the American team lose their chance to further extend their lead from Alpine. Haas are currently P7 in the Constructors' Championship with seven points, followed by Alpine in P8 with five points.

