“I'll be out of here and I'll be lying on a beach” - Red Bull magician Adrian Newey hints at retirement plans

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey recently hinted at what he could pursue or do after he retires from F1.

He has been one of the most successful engineers in the sport, developing cars that have won several world championships in the past. Newey is still working his magic at Red Bull, creating a car so dominant that no other team is able to catch it.

Speaking on the Talking Bulls podcast, he initially explained how he had already achieved his ambition of working in motorsports, and everything that came after that was like a bonus for him.

Newey praised the engineers he has worked with at Red Bull and in other teams and reminisced about the wonderful years he had in F1.

"My ambition was always to work in motor racing. Achieved that, and I know that sounds a bit corny, but every day since then, has been a bonus. I've been lucky enough to work with great people in terms of my fellow engineers at Red Bull and at previous teams. Christian, the drivers, some great drivers over the years... So you know, it's been great. Overall I've had a wonderful time," he said.

"I think maybe at some point I'll probably just pull back from Formula 1 and get involved in other things. I enjoyed doing the Valkyrie project and now the RB17 as a sort of weekend project."



Later on, Newey revealed that he initially planned to retire from F1 at 60 and spend the rest of his life relaxing. However, he now knows that he will get bored and would like to delve into other projects.

Newey spoke positively about the Valkyrie and RB17 projects and stated that he would like to continue his connection with motor racing.

"In terms of okay now, I'm 64, so when do I stop?" he added. "When I was kind of in my forties, I always thought 60 will be enough and that’s it, I'll be out of here and I'll be lying on a beach.

"But then I now know myself well enough to know that I'd get quite bored. I think maybe at some point I'll probably just pull back from Formula 1 and get involved in other things. I enjoyed doing the Valkyrie project and now the RB17 as a sort of weekend project. So I do enjoy being involved in other things as well now," Newey concluded.

Former F1 driver claims Red Bull will dominate the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya recently claimed that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will perfectly suit the Red Bull RB19. It is a fast track with high-speed corners, especially after the recent changes to the track.

Montoya feels that since the slowest part of the corner, which was the last chicane section, has been removed for the F1 race, Aston Martin will not have any chance against the reigning world champions.

"It is a Red Bull track, a hundred percent Red Bull track. I mean, it's a fast track. Remember, probably the highlight of the Aston is slow-speed corners and the last sector that got rid of those slowest corners," he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Several fans and even pundits are now feeling that the Spanish GP will be a Red Bull masterclass. However, only time will tell how the race weekend will pan out.

