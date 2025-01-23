  • home icon
  • "I’ll never stop fighting for what I believe in": F2 sensation speaks out against FIA's new guidelines 

By Siddharth Koyal
Modified Jan 23, 2025 14:28 GMT
Formula 2 Testing in Abu Dhabi - Day 1 - Source: Getty
F2 driver Christian Mansell took to social media earlier today to respond to the FIA's new guidelines. The driver solidified his position on speaking out about the causes he supports in the wake of the new FIA sporting code released on Wednesday.

The code has updated guidelines regarding drivers making any statements that are of a political, personal, or religious nature. Article 12.2.1.o of the International Sporting Code states:

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction"
Failure to comply with these guidelines once will result in drivers receiving a fine of €10,000, along with a public apology with a retraction of their statements on their first offense. Their second offense will see a €20,000 fine, as well as an apology and retraction. If it is their third offense, the fine increases to €30,000 along with the previous penalties and they will also face a month-long suspension with docking of their championship points.

F2 driver, Christian Mansell took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to respond to a fan's post about the updated guidelines and how that might impact Mansell's public support for trans people. The driver said:

"I’ll never stop fighting for what I believe in. This just makes it harder, but don’t think for a second I’ll be shying away."

This year, Mansell will be driving for Rodin Motorsports full-time in the F2 season. The 19-year-old made his debut in F2 in 2024, starting in six races for Trident, scoring points at his debut in Baku, as well as in Lusail soon after. Christian also raced for ART Grand Prix in F3 this past year, scoring fifth place in the standings with five podium finishes.

New FIA Guidelines deem protests against stewards invalid

FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem walks in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit - Source: Getty
Article 13 from the FIA's new guidelines released as part of the International Sporting Code covers the rules related to protests made by competitors towards race officials. Specifically article 13.7.7 states that:

"Any protest against a stewards’ decision will be inadmissible."

This will cause teams and drivers to be unable to make any protests against the stewards' calls relating to penalties, or any infringement on rules made by a competing team.

An example of a successful protest comes from the 2020 Austrian GP when Red Bull protested against the stewards' decision to not impose a penalty on Lewis Hamilton for failing to slow down when a yellow flag was being waved during qualifying. Red Bull's protest led to a review of new onboard footage, with Hamilton subsequently receiving a three-place grid penalty.

