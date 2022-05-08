"I'll wear four watches next time" - Lewis Hamilton has no intention of complying with FIA jewelry prohibiting rule

The Lewis Hamilton-FIA jewelry saga is not going to end anytime soon by the looks of it. Hamilton received an exemption from the FIA for another three weeks to wear his nose studs, requiring him to get rid of his jewelry after that. The Mercedes driver, however, doesn't plan to get rid of the jewelry anytime soon and was heard exclaiming that he would get an exemption for the entire year.

Speaking to the media yesterday, when asked if he would get rid of his jewelry after the 3-week exemption period, the Briton said:

“I get an exemption here [and] I’ll get one for the rest of the year. Wedding rings are allowed. I’ll wear four watches next time.”

The entire saga started when the newly appointed racing director informed the drivers that the directive of wearing homologated gloves, balaclava, and underwear plus exclusion of any jewelry while racing was open to scrutiny before racing. While the directive was informed earlier in the year, it was informed at the Miami GP that drivers were open to scrutiny before the race to check whether they complied with the directives or not. Failing to comply with the directive would mean penalties for the drivers.

In protest of the directive, Lewis Hamilton came to the Friday drivers' press conference wearing multiple rings, watches, and other pieces of jewelry, terming the directives "very silly." he said:

“It’s almost like a step backwards, if you think about the steps we’re taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes we need to be focusing on. I think we’ve made such great strides as a sport…this is such a small thing. It’s about individuality and being who you are. I sent [Mohammed bin Sulayem] a message just reassuring him that I want to be an ally. I don’t want to fight with you guys over this. This is very, very silly.”

Sebastian Vettel has already spoken in favor of Lewis Hamilton

In what was a rather strange way of conveying one's message, Sebastian Vettel showed his support for the Mercedes driver by coming to the paddock wearing his underwear over his racing overalls. The move was in defiance of FIA directives mandating what underwear the drivers could wear during races.

The next phase of the saga will hit the sport in the Monaco GP. Will Lewis Hamilton get rid of the jewelry and comply with the regulations? Or will we see the FIA tightening the noose this time around and punishing the seven-time world champion? We'll have to wait and see what happens.

