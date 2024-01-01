“I looked closely at other vehicles”: Lewis Hamilton working closely with Mercedes engineers in factory to beat Max Verstappen next year

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton recently talked about his involvement in the development of the W15, expressing his commitment to motivate and inspire the engineers at their headquarters in Brackley.

The Silver Arrows squad has struggled over the past couple of seasons, since the advent of the ground effect regulations in 2022. Hamilton has failed to secure a win in the last two years and is currently enduring his longest winless streak.

Motivated to challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen next season, Lewis Hamilton is eager to aid the engineers at the factory. The 38-year-old admitted that he's been actively sharing insights gleaned from his trackside inspections of their rivals' machinery. He said (via motorsport-total.com):

“I’m in the factory much more often now, having meetings with all the department heads to try and motivate and encourage them all. I talk to them, show them where we need to improve and what direction we need to go in. I just try to help them be positive and to say we can do it."

“I also looked closely at other vehicles and asked a lot of questions just to stimulate ideas.”

The 2024 season will be a pivotal year for Mercedes in their bid to challenge Red Bull for the title. With the 2026 F1 season heralding major regulation changes, the Silver Arrows will have to take a step in the right direction the next season to be in contention for the championship.

After announcing his two-year extension with Mercedes in 2023, Lewis Hamilton is motivated to return the team to its former glory.

Lewis Hamilton longing to return to the top step of the podium

The seven-time F1 world champion last stood on the top step of the podium at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. The veteran Mercedes driver has made plenty of trips to the podium since, but the top step has eluded him.

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about the driving forces that have kept him in Formula 1. The Brit spoke about how the surreal experience of post-race celebrations and the podium ceremony serve as profound motivation to strive for a return to winning ways with Mercedes.

"It's the dream of standing on the top step, seeing your team. One of the most amazing things is being able to look back and having the flag of the nation rising behind you, and seeing the team," he said (via motorsport.com).

Reminiscing his first win with Mercedes and a particular podium celebration at the 2015 Australian GP, he said:

"I remember the first win I had with this team [in Hungary in 2013]. I have a particular picture of 2015 in Australia with the [team] down there in tears – it was just amazing to be a part of that."