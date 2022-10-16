"I was a lot closer to him"- Sergio Perez discloses time frame where he lost the 2022 F1 championship to Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez recently revealed exactly when he started lagging behind Max Verstappen in the World Drivers' Championship. The title race was three-legged at one point, with Perez also being a contender.

While talking to reporters post-race in Japan, Sergio Perez informed this about the car:

"I think in the beginning I was a lot closer to him; once he got quite comfortable with the car and I was more uncomfortable with it, he was driving at another level compared to everyone. The races that he did were sometimes incredible, incredible to watch so yeah, a lot of respect for him."

The Mexican also believes that contrary to what people think, it was Verstappen who made the RB-18 dominant. Checo said:

"Well, I think Max has had an incredible season: a lot of respect for him. I’ve said it before: I don’t feel like Red Bull have had a dominant car, to have won the championship the way Max won it, so I think he definitely pulled a gear or two compared to anyone else."

Verstappen picked up his title post a dominating wet race in Japan and also with a little help from teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver spoiled Charles Leclerc's P2 finish by pushing him into making a mistake.

As the Monégasque cut the chicane and gained an unfair advantage, he was given a five-second penalty. As a result of this, Verstappen later won the title, managing a lead of 112 points over Sergio Perez and Leclerc.

Sergio Perez reveals a major career issue that he always felt

Sergio Perez believes that Latin drivers receive a lot more criticism for bad races in F1 than any other driver. Checo feels that other drivers do not get the same criticism as Latin drivers in the sport.

Speaking to The Race post a marvelous victory in Singapore, the driver complained:

“Whenever you have a bad race or a little bit of a bad patch, as any other driver, sometimes with the Latin drivers you can hear a bit more criticism."

The 32-year-old continued:

“When there’s only been a few races, you know? It’s not like the year has gone [badly] – you see it with other drivers, that they have similar issues, and it’s hardly being talked about. So, sometimes I feel that way. I felt that way throughout my career."

The Red Bull driver stated that the criticism was fairly evident in his early years. He was also quick to hold the media responsible for several comments. Perez, however, made it clear that he is not here for anyone's validation, but only for himself.

