"I love Dr Marko" - Sergio Perez's father talks about Red Bull chief advisor after allegations of lack of support for his son within the Austrian team

Amid mounting tensions surrounding Sergio Perez and Red Bull's chief advisor, Dr. Helmut Marko, Perez's father, Antonio Perez, has shared his positive sentiments about the Austrian figure, shedding light on a relationship that goes beyond the headlines.

This week, Lewis Hamilton's pointed remarks sparked a fresh wave of controversy, accusing Red Bull of insufficiently supporting Perez during what has proven to be a challenging season, both on and off the track for the Mexican driver.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quick to come to the team's defense, asserting their unwavering commitment to Perez's success.

Antonio Perez has now stepped into the conversation, offering his own insights into the situation, particularly regarding Helmut Marko.

Marko, who has been no stranger to criticism from Mexico, faced intense scrutiny after a comment concerning Sergio Perez's Latin American heritage. Yet, Perez's father has taken a different stance, expressing a deep admiration for Marko.

In an interview with Motorsport-Total.com, he stated:

"Dr. Marko is the best, the best sponsor Checo could have all over the world. He is mentally a winner and pushes Checo. I love that and I love Dr. Marko!''

Interestingly, Perez also clarified that the sentiments towards Marko and Max Verstappen, Perez's teammate and the reigning three-time world champion, are not tainted in Mexico. He highlighted the respect that the Mexican people hold for both figures, saying:

"The people of Mexico have respect for Dr. Marko and the Verstappen family. You are welcome here.''

Sergio Perez's father claims there's no bad blood between him and Max Verstappen

Antonio Perez's words extended beyond praise for Helmut Marko, also shining a light on the relationship between his son and Max Verstappen. He debunked the claims of persistent rumors of animosity between the Red Bull teammates.

The Mexican stated that this partnership represents the most harmonious teammate dynamic Sergio Perez has experienced in his Formula 1 career. He said:

"This is the best relationship with a teammate Checo has ever had in his career in Formula 1. Checo will certainly drive for another 10 years with Max in the same team and in these 10 years, Checo may win a world championship. I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world and that the best driver in the world is currently Max Verstappen.''