“I love F1 and above all I love Lewis Hamilton”: Soccer celebrity Neymar Jr. attends the F1 Monaco GP to support Mercedes and Red Bull

Soccer star Neymar Jr attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and extended his support for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull team. Neymar revealed that he has a lot of love for the Briton and also supports Red Bull Racing.

The Monaco GP is often attended by many renowned celebrities from different walks of life. One such presence this year was Neymar Jr, the Brazilian forward, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1.

Neymar mentioned that he is rooting for his friend Lewis Hamilton, but also mentioned his support for Mercedes' rivals, Red Bull Racing.

"I love F1 and above all I love [Lewis] Hamilton, who is a great friend of mine. I will support Red Bull and root for my friend."

Lewis Hamilton managed a P4 finish at the Monaco GP after starting from the fifth position on the grid. Meanwhile, Red Bull extended their lead on the top of the championship after yet another victory for Max Verstappen as he turned his pole position to a win.

Russell wanted to get ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco GP

When it started to pour down in Monaco, many drivers went wide off the track in the slippery conditions, including George Russell. He went wide at Mirabeau, and came back unsafe, getting into a collision with Sergio Perez. Because of this, the stewards handed Russell a five-second penalty.

With Charles Leclerc closing up behind Russell, there was a good chance of him dropping a place, so he asked the team if he could get ahead of Lewis Hamilton to save himself from the penalty, and potentially overtake Esteban Ocon for P3. He said:

"Can I have a shot at Ocon? or is Lewis catching him?"

To which his race engineer replied:

"Stand by. Lewis is one and a half behind Ocon currently."

At the end of the race, Russell was unable to overtake Lewis Hamilton. However, he was able to build a massive 10-second gap between himself and Leclerc, so his place wasn't dropped, and he finished the Grand Prix at P5.

