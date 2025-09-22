"I love hearing rich people's problems": Fans react to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz being stuck in Italy after the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc was one of the first drivers to congratulate Carlos Sainz after his maiden podium with Williams at the Azerbaijan GP. Subsequently, they continued their usual Grand Prix getaway to their respective homes in Monaco together. But this plan was wrecked by a storm, causing them to rent a van and make their way back to the principality hilariously, leading fans to share their take on the duo's odd situation.After the Azerbaijan GP was done and dusted, drivers readied themselves for a two-week break for the next Grand Prix. Whenever such a hiatus comes up in the F1 calendar, the racers usually take to their homes, and that's what Leclerc and Sainz planned to do.The two boarded their flight to the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, which is the nearest major airport to Monaco. Their plan to reach back home was going well, but their flight was diverted to a backup airport as the weather in Nice was not suitable for landing.However, this posed a problem as the two were stuck in the middle of Italy. To resolve this issue, the former teammates rented a van and got to driving as they made their way by road to the principality, as Leclerc shared a story detailing the experience on Instagram:Subsequently, fans quickly shared their reactions on social media, as they wrote:&quot;I love hearing rich people['s] problems.&quot;DB Danger Trading Cards @NoHustleSportsLINKI love hearing rich people problems&quot;Love how they always travel together, true friendship,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Yay! Road trip! Two F1 drivers in a van. Get that on Drive to Survive!,&quot; another fan wrote.Some other fans wrote:&quot;That’s the travel documentary sorted 👍,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Feels like there’s a podcast in this somehow,&quot; another netizen wrote.Meanwhile, one fan reminisced about the pair's former teammate relationship, as they wrote:&quot;🤣 What a team this could be 🙄,&quot; another fan wrote.Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were teammates at Ferrari from 2021-24.Charles Leclerc was happy with Carlos Sainz achieving a podium at the Azerbaijan GPCarlos Sainz (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: GettyCarlos Sainz had started the Azerbaijan GP on the front row. While he was pipped by George Russell for second place, the Spaniard still managed to score a podium with Williams, helping the team get its first top-three result in a full-length Grand Prix for the first time since 2017.On the other hand, the bromance between Charles Leclerc and Sainz was still there as the Monegasque asked his race engineer on the radio about whether the 31-year-old had clinched the podium that he had dreamed of long:&quot;Is Carlos on the podium?&quot; Subsequently, Leclerc's engineer confirmed that Carlos Sainz was on the podium, leading him to say:&quot;Good job to him.&quot;Moreover, after the race, when he was questioned about his thoughts on Sainz getting a podium, he told the media, including SK:&quot;I’m really happy for him. Obviously we are travelling to basically all the races together, so we've had time to talk and he's been so unlucky since the beginning of the year and I don't think it was ever a lack of speed or whatsoever. I think it was more a fortune thing, which luckily today he overcame and I'm very happy to see him on the podium.&quot;Carlos Sainz's podium at the Azerbaijan GP has helped him give a boost to his points tally, which jumped from 16 to 31 points in the span of a race weekend.