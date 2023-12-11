"I love my privacy": Max Verstappen on why he doesn't visit father Jos Verstappen often at his rally racing events

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen mentioned that he would love to visit his father Jos Verstappen at his rally racing events but he loves his privacy.

Jos has been a permanent feature of the young Dutch driver's racing career since the very beginning and has been spotted on multiple race weekends to see his son compete at the pinnacle of motorsport. He, however, has taken a back seat in the last couple of years and only comes to the events where the Red Bull driver is about to win another championship.

Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver himself, currently races in rally cars around the world. In his interview with the German publication, Blick, Max Verstappen was asked about seeing his father's races and said:

"I would like it very much. But in this sport everything is open, you can't hide - and I love my privacy. I would only be there to watch Jos, not to talk to other people. I might distract him, so I think carefully about my rally appearances."

Jos Verstappen speaks about his son Max Verstappen's success

The former F1 driver mentioned that he is very proud of his son's success as he has performed beyond his expectations.

While speaking to Sky Italia about the tough upbringing that he gave Max Verstappen, Jos said:

"At the beginning of his career, I treated him hard, but he needed that. I think it was good because it laid the foundations to get him where he is now. I was hard on him, and I was strict, but because of that, he has become what he is. Max came to F1 with a lot of confidence and was not afraid of anything."

Jos Verstappen also added that he did not expect his son to be "so good":

"I think what he has done cannot be explained. It is beyond my expectations," says the former F1 driver. "I didn't expect him to be so good. The way he wins races and how many he has won already, we never expected that. He obviously loves what he does, he has a good car, and if he has a good team around him, he can do fantastic."

Max Verstappen has often talked about his upbringing and his father's strict approach but he claims that it has all panned out pretty well for him given his success in the sport and he does not hold any remorse in his heart.