“I love winning”: Max Verstappen explains one thing that he ‘enjoys the most’ about F1

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen recently stated that the aspect of F1 that he enjoyed the most was winning.

The Belgian-Dutch driver has become a race-winning machine since the beginning of the 2021 season, where he contested his first world championship. Since then, he has won 33 races, taking his total win tally to 43, and is already on his way to becoming one of the most successful drivers ever.

Speaking with CNN, Max Verstappen remarked that he enjoyed being ahead of everyone else in the races. He said:

“It’s what you want to do, what you want to achieve. This is why I love the sport. I love, of course, driving to the limit, but I love winning. I like to be in front. I like to be in front of everyone else, and that’s what I enjoy the most.”

He also spoke about Red Bull's quest to remain unbeaten all season.

“I think we can win this weekend. Going unbeaten a whole season will be very difficult," he said. "I always believe in myself. I think that’s important, that’s the most important, and I believe in the car. I believe in the team, I believe in all the people involved, you know, building this car. So I think we have a good shot at it.”

Max Verstappen on life after F1

The reigning double-world champion stated that although he gave his 100 percent to F1, he was excited to explore other aspects of life after retirement.

Max Verstappen said:

“I’m here at the moment trying to achieve everything I can, and I try to, of course, give everything I have to that. But I also know there’s much more to life than only Formula One. Once I’m done with Formula One, I want to just enjoy my life and do other things and then what happened in Formula One is done. It’s not something probably I will look back to when I’m 60 or 70.”

“I maybe want to have my own race team. I already, of course, started that a bit with Verstappen.com racing. So hopefully, in a few years’ time, we could see something coming out of that. It’s a lot of traveling, and you’ve already done that as a driver. So I definitely don’t want to do it again as a team principal," he added.

It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old does after his time in F1 is over in the coming years.