"I'm absolutely worried about the racing between Lewis and George" - Mercedes driver lineup dynamics worry Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently discussed the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and how the rivalry between them would develop if Mercedes created a championship-worthy car. While Hamilton is Mercedes' star driver, Russell will start his third season with the Brackley-based team in 2024 and will try his best to keep up with the seven-time world champion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor first stated that he is a big Lewis Hamilton fan but he has also admired George Russell ever since the youngster raced in GP3. He said:

"I'm a big Lewis Hamilton fan as probably a lot of people know, mainly because of his driving but also because of his humanity and the way he is as a person. I've also been a fan of George Russell since his GP3 days, F3 days, karting."

However, when it comes to performing well, Windsor wants Ferrari to do better than Mercedes. He explained it's mainly because he is scared of what might happen between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell when they start competing against each other, especially when they have a good car in their hands.

He said:

"The reason I prefer to see Ferrari do well is because I'm absolutely worried about the racing between Lewis and George. If they're in a quick car, because I think it's going to be, I've said that word 'fireworks' several times. I can just sense that there's something not quite right there, about that combination of the two of them."

George Russell aims to surpass his Mercedes teammate

In 2022, George Russell surprised the entire F1 fanbase by performing better than Hamilton, but slacked behind in 2023. The British youngster recently spoke about how he wants to be better than Hamilton.

On this, George Russell told The Telegraph:

“I’ve been on Lewis’ level, on average, throughout this year. And I’m not satisfied with just being on his level. I want to be ahead of him. But I’ve also got to be realistic. I’m going up against the greatest driver of all time. He’s definitely not a bad benchmark. And, you know, I think qualy statistics, if you include sprint races, we’re exactly the same. And pace-wise, we’re generally the same as well."

George Russell ended the 2023 F1 season in eighth position, while Lewis Hamilton secured third place.