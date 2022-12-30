"I'm actually quite calm" - Max Verstappen downplays his supposed anger issues during F1 races

Max Verstappen has downplayed suggestions that he gets too angry while driving an F1 car. Throughout the Red Bull driver's career, there have been instances when Max Verstappen has lost his cool and shouted on team radio. One of the more recent ones was in Singapore where the Dutch driver was furious at the team.

The team miscalculated the number of laps that Verstappen could do in the session and hence had under-fueled him by one lap. This cost the driver a pole position for the race and subsequently a win. The Red Bull driver was furious at the team on the radio and even in the media where he said that he expected perfection from both himself and the team.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Max Verstappen refuted the suggestion that he tends to get too angry inside the car and said:

"Yeah, because I'm upset that things are not going right. For me, that's not even actually being angry. That's maybe how other people perceive me being upset, but I think me being really upset, that happens very, very rarely. People might think differently, but I'm actually quite calm. I don't really get upset with many things. It just doesn't bother me. I know what I have to do here [in F1], and that's trying to drive as fast as I can on track."

I try to get the best out of the car and the team every time: Max Verstappen

Speaking about life outside of Formula 1, Verstappen revealed that he tends to be very calm most of the time and does not face too many issues trying to separate between racing and normal life. Having said that, when he's in the car, he's only focused on getting the best out of it and the team every time.

Max Verstappen said:

"When I go home, I also want to do other things, but it doesn't take a lot of energy for me to keep switching between the two, because I do find what I do is super important but it's not the end of the world if it doesn't really work out. That's how I've always seen it, but I know that once I jump in the car, I will always try to get the best out of myself, and also out of the team."

Max Verstappen has become an enigma for fans and media in the last two years as both try to uncover what lies beyond the hard exterior of the two-time F1 world champion.

