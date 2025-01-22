"I'm already very happy": Max Verstappen shares honest opinion on why he doesn't target a specific number of titles (Exclusive)

Max Verstappen avoids setting rigid targets for titles or milestones in his Formula 1 career, choosing instead to focus on the present. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman reflected on his journey and expressed contentment with his current accomplishments, emphasizing that he no longer feels the need to define his success by numbers.

As a young karter, Verstappen stood out from his peers by dreaming not just of reaching Formula 1 but of becoming an F1 world champion. Once he entered the sport, his ambitions grew, and he set his sights on surpassing Michael Schumacher’s then-record of seven titles. However, after securing his first championship, Verstappen shifted his perspective, prioritizing personal fulfillment over chasing records and becoming less inclined to quantify his goals.

Responding to Sportskeeda’s question, Verstappen acknowledged the unpredictability of the future, explaining that his current reluctance to set specific goals stems from a deep sense of satisfaction with what he has already achieved. For the four-time world champion, the joy of the journey and the success already earned are enough to fuel his passion for racing.

Trending

Asked by Sportskeeda about his recent reluctance to put a number on the titles he wished to achieve in his F1 career, Max Verstappen said:

“It's just because you don't know where you're going to end up, right? And I'm already very happy with it, what I have achieved, and I just don't want to put a number on it. I’m happy already, so even if nothing happens now, that is fine. Once I stop, I'm happy anyway. You know I've achieved so much. I'm just happy that yeah of course if we could add more, I will add more but it's not something that I'm desperately trying to achieve to try and hang into the sport you know to try and win more.”

Verstappen has not ruled out the possibility of moving to another team.

Max Verstappen refuses to rule out a future move from Red Bull

Speaking to Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi, the four-time world champion Max Verstappen remained equivocal when questioned about his long-term plans, acknowledging that while he is content at Red Bull, the future in Formula 1 is always unpredictable.

Throughout the 2024 season, rumors have linked Verstappen to a potential move to Aston Martin. Following his comments, speculation has intensified, with reports suggesting that the Silverstone-based team might have tabled a staggering £1 billion offer to lure the reigning champion away from Red Bull.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi, if he was content with his current team and the ambiguousness on a potential move, Verstappen replied:

“Yeah, but I mean at the end of the day whenever you say you can always spin it in a way to try and find a possible way or you know like, ‘Oh maybe you know he’s interested in something else.’ Of course, I mean you never know in this sport. You never know in life also what happens to you or you know what happens around you. So I'm very happy where I'm at and I have a contract with a team so and then I’m fine. I'm calm, I don't need to stress about anything. So it's just, Do I want to stay? I'll stay. If I don't want to stay, maybe you look around, but that's not on my mind.”

Aston Martin has officially maintained that it is satisfied with its current driver lineup, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll contracted until the end of 2026. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will have a new teammate at Red Bull in 2025, as Liam Lawson is set to step into Sergio Perez’s seat. Following the loss in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship, it will be crucial for Red Bull to reclaim the position at the top of the pecking order in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback